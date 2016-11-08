Quiz: How Well Do You Know Your Golf Rules?

We test your knowledge on the rules of the game with these four on-course situations. How well do you know your golf rules?

Answers at the bottom of the page.

1) In stroke play, after failing to escape from a greenside bunker, Jezz angrily strikes the sand with his club. His action does not affect his new lie in the bunker. What is the ruling?

A. There is no penalty

B. Jezz incurs a penalty of two strokes

C. Jezz is disqualified

Related: Golf’s Bunker Rules: What you can and can’t do

2) In stroke play, casual water is not visible before or after Fergus takes his normal stance. He presses down hard with one foot, causing water to appear around his shoe. What is the ruling?

A. Fergus is entitled to free relief

B. Fergus must play the ball as it lies

C. Fergus incurs a penalty of two strokes for creating the casual water

3) In match play, Jezz holds his arm below shoulder height and drops his ball after finding a water hazard. Before he plays, Fergus points out that his arm was too low when he dropped. Jezz drops the ball again from shoulder height. What is the ruling?

A. Jezz automatically loses the hole

B. Jezz incurs a penalty of one stroke

C. There is no penalty

Related: What to do when your golf ball goes for a swim

4) Jezz and Fergus are partners in a fourball match. Before putting, Jezz indicates to Fergus his line of putt by pointing at an old ball mark on the putting green for him to aim at. What is the ruling?

A. There in no penalty

B. Jezz is disqualified for that hole only

C. The side loses the hole

Related: Golf Monthly Rules Homepage

Answers:

1) B – Jezz incurs a penalty of two strokes for touching the ground in the hazard with his club (Rule 13-4b). None of the exceptions to Rule 13-4 apply to Jezz’s action

2) B – Fergus must play the ball as it lies. Relief from casual water is only permissible if the casual water is visible before or after the player takes his or her stance.

3) C – There is no penalty. To drop a ball, the player must stand tall, hold the ball at shoulder height and arm’s length and drop it (Rule 20-2a). If the ball is dropped in any other manner and the error is then corrected, there is no penalty. Otherwise, the player incurs a penalty of one stroke.

4) A – There is no penalty (Rule 8-2b). A player may have the line of putt indicated to him by his or her partner or either of their caddies. The putting green must not be touched, nor may a mark be placed anywhere for the purpose of indicating the line of putt. However, pointing to an existing repaired ball mark on the putting green as an aiming point is permissible.