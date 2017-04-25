The R&A and The USGA have implemented a new Decision on the Rules of Golf regarding video reviews after Lexi Thompson was penalised four strokes from a TV viewer calling in

Video Reviews In Golf Limited With Immediate Effect

The R&A and USGA have issued a new Decision on the Rules of Golf to limit the use of video evidence in the game, with immediate effect.

The new Decision 34-3/10 allows two new ways for Rules committees to limit the use of video. They are:

When video reveals evidence that could not reasonably be seen with the “naked eye,” When players use their “reasonable judgment” to determine a specific location when applying the rules

It’s after Lexi Thompson was penalised four strokes in the recent ANA Inspiration midway through her final round when a TV viewer contacted the LPGA to inform them that the 22-year-old hadn’t correctly replaced her ball on the putting green in the previous round.

Lexi was two clear at the time when she was handed the four shot penalty on the 12th hole, and eventually lost in a playoff.

The R&A and USGA say they have formed a working group of LPGA, PGA Tour, European Tour, Ladies European Tour and PGA of America representatives to immediately begin a comprehensive review of broader video issues, including viewer call-ins, which arise in televised competitions.

The first standard applies to examples such as when a player unknowingly touches a few grains of sand in a bunker and it cannot be seen by the naked eye but only on a TV replay.

Continues below