With the news that the company would stop its golf equipment production in August, we take a look at the Nike Golf major wins

2000 US Open – Pebble Beach – Tiger Woods

Using the new Nike Tour Accuracy golf ball, Tiger Woods won the 2000 US Open by 15 strokes. It’s the first time a golfer has won a major using any type of Nike equipment.

2000 Open Championship – St. Andrews – Tiger Woods

Still using the Tour Accuracy ball, Woods sealed his second major in a row this time with a more modest eight stroke victory at the Home of Golf.

2000 USPGA Championship – Valhalla – Tiger Woods

Woods beat Bob May in a 3-hole aggregate playoff to win his third straight major and become the first man to retain the Wanamaker Trophy since Ben Hogan in 1953.

2001 Masters – Augusta National – Tiger Woods

Woods completed the ‘Tiger Slam’ by beating David Duval by two strokes. No golfer has won more than two majors in a row since.

2001 Open Championship – Royal Lytham & St Annes – David Duval

David Duval became the first ever golfer to win a tour event and major with Nike clubs, using Forged Blades.

2005 Masters – Augusta National – Tiger Woods

Now armed with a full set of Nike clubs, Woods captured the 2005 Masters which included THAT chip in, where the Nike swoosh was seen stalling on the lip of the hole before falling in. Marketing gold.

Woods used the Nike Ignite 460 driver on his way to victory.

2005 Open Championship – St Andrews – Tiger Woods

Woods won the career grand slam for the second time in ’05 after a dominating display to win his second Open at St. Andrews. He beat Colin Montgomerie by five strokes.

2006 Open Championship – Royal Liverpool Golf Club – Tiger Woods

An emotional Tiger won his second Open in a row by two shots from Chris DiMarco at a hot and dry Hoylake. It was his first major win since the passing of his father Earl two months prior.

Tiger was now playing the new SQ driver.

2006 USPGA Championship – Medinah – Tiger Woods

Woods won his third USPGA Championship, and second at Medinah, by five strokes over Shaun Micheel.

2008 Masters – Augusta National – Tiger Woods

The South African won his first and only major by three over Tiger Woods.

Immelman used a Nike SQ Sumo driver, 4 wood and hybrid, CCi irons, SV wedges as well as a Nike One Platinum ball.

2008 US Open – Torrey Pines – Tiger Woods

Tiger’s last major championship triumph…to date. He beat Rocco Mediate in an 18-hole playoff despite missing his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and having two stress fractures in his left leg tibia. Woods used Nike SQ woods, Nike Forged Blades and Nike Forged Wedges.

2009 US Open – Bethpage Black – Lucas Glover

Glover picked up his first and only major in 2009 by beating Ricky Barnes, David Duval and Phil Mickelson by two strokes.

The American used the square-headed Nike SQ Sumo² driver along with SQ fairway woods, CCi irons, SV wedges and a Nike Oven Prototype putter. He became the first man to win a golf major with a square driver.

2009 Open Championship – Turnberry – Stewart Cink

Stewart Cink was the most unpopular man in Scotland when he denied 59-year-old Tom Watson a remarkable major victory. Watson infamously bogeyed the 18th hole when he second shot rolled just past the pin and off the green. Cink comfortably won in the four-hole playoff. He played with SQ woods, CCi irons, VR wedges and a One Tour D ball.

2011 Masters – Augusta National – Charl Schwartzel

Schwartzel chipped in for birdie at the first, holed a wedge shot for eagle on the third and then birdied the last four holes to win by two from Jason Day and Adam Scott.

The South African used a full set of Nike clubs, including a VR Tour driver, SQ Sumo woods, VR Pro blades, VR Pro wedges, a Method putter and a One Tour D ball.

2014 Open Championship – Royal Liverpool Golf Club – Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy won his third major, and first as a Nike player, at Hoylake wire-to-wire to beat Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia by two.

Rory used a full set of Nike clubs including the VRS Covert 2.0 Tour driver along with a Nike VRS Covert 3 wood, a prototype 2-iron, VR Pro blades, VR Forged wedges, a Method putter and the RZN Black golf ball.

2014 USPGA Championship – Valhalla – Rory McIlroy

McIlroy won back-to-back majors at Valhalla for his second USPGA Championship. Nike Golf’s last major win as a club-maker.