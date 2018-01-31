Golf Monthly Podcast Episode #2 – James Heath

Episode #2 of the new Golf Monthly podcast sees Neil Tappin chat to veteran Pro James Heath on the ups-and-downs of life on Tour

Episode #2 of the new Golf Monthly podcast sees Neil Tappin chat to veteran Pro James Heath on the ups-and-downs of life on Tour.

James Heath turned professional in 2004 off of a handicap of +5 after winning both the English Amateur and Lytham Trophy.

He has had a rollercoaster career highlighted by three professional victories and an Open Championship appearance.

