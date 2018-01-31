Golf Monthly Podcast Episode #2 – James Heath

Elliott Heath

Episode #2 of the new Golf Monthly podcast sees Neil Tappin chat to veteran Pro James Heath on the ups-and-downs of life on Tour

Episode #2 of the new Golf Monthly podcast sees Neil Tappin chat to veteran Pro James Heath on the ups-and-downs of life on Tour.

James Heath turned professional in 2004 off of a handicap of +5 after winning both the English Amateur and Lytham Trophy.

James Heath poses with the trophy after winning the Challenge Tour’s SSE Scottish Hydro Challenge at the MacDonald Spey Valley Golf Course on June 26, 2016 in Aviemore, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

He has had a rollercoaster career highlighted by three professional victories and an Open Championship appearance.

Enjoy!

