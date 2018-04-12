Knowing how to regrip golf clubs means you can afford to replace them as and when they need replacing rather than when you’ve saved up enough

How To Regrip Golf Clubs Yourself

A worn out golf grip will cost you shots whether it’s completely worn out and offers very little grip, or on the turn and becoming ever harder to grip especially in damp conditions. Cleaning them often will help, but they do have a lifespan, and will eventually need replacing.

But with 14 clubs that might need replacing in one hit, cost can be a major deterrent. A full set of new grips or that new wedge you’ve had your eye on? All too often it will go the way of the new wedge.

But changing a golf grip is easier than many golfers imagine. There will no doubt be subtle variations from pro shop to pro shop, but as someone who changed hundreds of grips in his pro shop days, I suspect the basics haven’t changed much over the years.

You will need the following…

New grips

Double-sided tape

White Spirit

A sharp Stanley knife or similar

A cloth

A receptacle as long as a grip

A vice with shaft protector

1) Remove the old grips

First cut or peel off the old grips, which may or may not be straightforward depending on how long they’ve been on. With steel shafts you can be relatively ‘aggressive’ with the knife, always making sure to work the blade away from you not towards you. (You may find it easiest to do this with the club secured in the vice).

With graphite shafts, you must proceed more carefully to avoid damaging them. If you’re lucky, a careful incision at the narrower end of the grip may pave the way to it peeling off easily, but sometimes it will be a painstaking process that you have to carefully repeat as you pick off all the remnants of old grip and tape.

Dab the cloth in White Spirit and rub it up and down the shaft where the old grip was to clean off the final bits.

2) Preparation

Next, starting at the butt end, wrap the double-sided tape round the grip working downwards and allowing sufficient space for the tape not to start overlapping lower down as the grip gets narrower. You can also get double-sided tape in sheet form rather than on a reel.

Leave a little extra at the top and don’t unpeel the other side of the double-sided tape until you are ready to fit the new grip. Wrap the extra bit around the top so it is covered with tape as this will make it easer to slip the new grip on.