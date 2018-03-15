Here we take a look at 10 of our favourite Arnold Palmer quotes

10 Of The Best Arnold Palmer Quotes

Arnold Palmer sadly passed away in late 2016 and left an awful lot in this world, including a fantastic charity, Bay Hill, an awe-inspiring legacy and some superb quotes.

Arnie was always great with the media and some of his quotes on golf are both hilarious, intriguing and fascinating.

Here we look at 10 of our favourite Arnold Palmer quotes, enjoy!

1) “Golf is deceptively simple and endlessly complicated; it satisfies the soul and frustrates the intellect. It is at the same time rewarding and maddening – and it is without a doubt the greatest game mankind has ever invented.”

2) “You can argue about major championships and whether Tiger will surpass Jack’s 18 majors but what can’t be argued is this: Tiger Woods is the most dominant, most skilled player we’ve ever seen.”

3) “Concentration comes out of a combination of confidence and hunger.”

4) “I have a tip that can take five strokes off anyone’s golf game: it’s called an eraser.”

5) “Success in golf depends less on strength of body than upon strength of mind and character.”

