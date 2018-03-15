Here we take a look at 10 of our favourite Arnold Palmer quotes
10 Of The Best Arnold Palmer Quotes
Arnold Palmer sadly passed away in late 2016 and left an awful lot in this world, including a fantastic charity, Bay Hill, an awe-inspiring legacy and some superb quotes.
Arnie was always great with the media and some of his quotes on golf are both hilarious, intriguing and fascinating.
Here we look at 10 of our favourite Arnold Palmer quotes, enjoy!
1) “Golf is deceptively simple and endlessly complicated; it satisfies the soul and frustrates the intellect. It is at the same time rewarding and maddening – and it is without a doubt the greatest game mankind has ever invented.”
2) “You can argue about major championships and whether Tiger will surpass Jack’s 18 majors but what can’t be argued is this: Tiger Woods is the most dominant, most skilled player we’ve ever seen.”
3) “Concentration comes out of a combination of confidence and hunger.”
4) “I have a tip that can take five strokes off anyone’s golf game: it’s called an eraser.”
5) “Success in golf depends less on strength of body than upon strength of mind and character.”
6) “I never rooted against an opponent, but I never rooted for him either.”
7) “I’ve always made a total effort, even when the odds seemed entirely against me. I never quit trying; I never felt that I didn’t have a chance to win.”
8) “You must play boldly to win.”
9) “What do I mean by concentration? I mean focusing totally on the business at hand and commanding your body to do exactly what you want it to do.”
10) “The more I practice the luckier I get.”
Arnold Pamler won 95 professional titles in his career including seven major championships.
He won four Green Jackets, two Claret Jugs and two US Open titles.
