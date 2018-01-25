The ability to get the ball close from sand elevates top players to an almost legendary status. Here, we count down golf’s top ten...

10 Best Bunker Players Of All Time

To the average amateur, the bunker can be a thing of golfing nightmare; a place where potential disaster lurks.

But, for the top professionals, the bunker provides an opportunity to showcase their skill and imagination.

Most elite players are undaunted by bunker shots and many would rather find their ball lying on sand instead of grass if they miss a green.

Some players over the years have risen above their peers to become legends of the sand.

These are men who have achieved a sublime mastery of the trap shot, from long range or close proximity.

Here, we count down the ten very best exponents of bunker play from golf’s modern era:

10. Lee Trevino

The American was a wizard around the greens and a supremely skilled bunker player. He utilised his own technique and, although he credits Gary Player with helping him to become better from the sand, his creativity and imagination from bunkers was instinctive and he relied on a variety of unorthodox methods. One he would later teach Tom Watson was to play an open-faced blast shot from a plugged lie, when conventional wisdom was to hood the club. ‘Super Mex’ did it his own way, but it was effective. Well into his playing career, he remained one of the best exponents from sand. He led the Champions Tour’s Sand Saves stat in 1994.

9. David Frost

David Frost of South Africa has always been a natural when it comes to bunker play. In his book The Unstoppable Golfer, Dr Bob Rotella recalls asking Frost how he managed to be so consistently accurate from the sand. “I just kind of look where I want it to go, hit it and it goes there,” he said matter-of-factly.

Between 1985 and 2004, Frost ranked in the top ten for Sand Saves nine times on the PGA Tour. In 1990, the South African holed an incredible bunker shot on the 72nd hole in the New Orleans Classic to beat Greg Norman by a shot.

8. Ernie Els

The big South African has a famously soft touch around the greens and this is perhaps best evidenced by his silky skills from the sand. Using a slow, rhythmical swing combined with control and strength, he is able to produce a sublime selection of shots that others just don’t have at their disposal.

Ernie’s statistics consistently place him near the top of the Sand Saves rankings, but it’s his ability to produce great bunker shots when it really matters that secures his place on this list. His sand skills were showcased in the 2002 Open at Muirfield, where he eventually got up and down from sand to win a play-off. But earlier on the final day, he played a shot that would later be named European Tour Shot of the Year. After finding a hugely awkward position at the base of a pot bunker on the 13th, Els committed fully to an incredibly difficult blast shot, popped the ball up and watched it finish just a foot away.

7. Chi Chi Rodriguez

In the early days of the Champions Tour, Chi Chi Rodriguez was a regular fixture at the top of the Sand Saves stats. He led the list in 1990 and was in the top ten six further times between 1988 and 1994, but it was a skill ‘Cheech’ had always possessed. He was named Golf Magazine’s All-America sand player for 1979 and many of his contemporaries would be quick to give his name when asked who was the best bunker player they’d seen.

Rodriguez had a reputation for being able to escape from seemingly impossible situations in the sand. He was never the greatest putter and it was often said in jest that he would aim for the bunkers as he could get it closer from the traps than from distance with his flat-stick.

6. Phil Mickelson

‘Lefty’ makes this list not for his stats – although they have been solid over the years – but for his sheer genius when he has a wedge in his hands. Sometimes Phil has so many options at his disposal that he finds it hard to select which shot to play. But when he chooses right and executes correctly, the result can be spectacular. Spinning shots, running shots, short or long bunker shots – no situation fazes Phil.

In the 2006 Memorial, Mickelson holed from a plugged lie for birdie on the 16th hole when most would have struggled to get the ball out. In the 2015 Presidents Cup, Phil holed a greenside bunker shot on day one and then holed a 138-yarder from sand on day two.

