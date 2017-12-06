Sam Tremlett takes a look at the 10 Best Drivers on the European Tour in 2017 in relation to distance.
The 10 Best Drivers on the European Tour in 2017
1) Ryan Fox – 318.2 yards
Kiwi Ryan Fox has been one of the longest hitters on the European Tour for a couple of years now. For the 2017 season he averaged 318.2 yards, and he hit the fairway 47 percent of the time.
2) Rory McIlroy – 317 yards
McIlroy is one of the few players in the world to be on the top 10 driving lists for the European and PGA Tour. On the European circuit he averaged 317 yards with 58.6% accuracy.
3) Jon Rahm – 311.9 yards
European Tour Rookie of the Year, Rahm off the tee averaged 311.9 yards, and hit the fairway 56.4 percent of the time.
4) Pep Angles – 310.2 yards
The final player on this list to average over 310 yards is Spaniard Pep Angles. He hit it 310.2 yards with 50% accuracy.
5) Haydn Porteous – 309 yards
South African Porteous hit the driver 309 yards from the tee box, with an accuracy percentage of 57.5.
6) Lucas Bjerregaard – 308 yards
The six-foot-three-inch Dane, with one European Tour victory to his name, hit the ball 308 yards off the tee, and hit the fairway 56.5 percent too.
7) Sergio Garcia – 307.6 yards
The 2017 Masters champion is perhaps not best know for his long hitting, However, throughout the 2017 season he averaged 307.6 yards with a ridiculous degree of accuracy, 64.46 percent.
8) Dean Burmester – 306.4 yards
Another long hitting South African on this list, Burmester hit the fairway 50% of the time, at an average of 306.4 yards.
9) Nicolas Colsaerts – 306.4 yards
For the past six seasons Colsaerts averaged greater than 300 yards, and 2017 was no different with one of his worst seasons statistically. He averaged 306.4 yards with 55% accuracy, his worst fairway percentage over the seven years.
10) Thomas Pieters – 306.1 yards
Another Belgian, Thomas Pieters, rounds out this top 10. The six-foot-four Ryder Cup player, averaged 306.1 yards with 53.5% accuracy.
