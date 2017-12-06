Sam Tremlett takes a look at the 10 Best Drivers on the European Tour in 2017 in relation to distance.

The 10 Best Drivers on the European Tour in 2017

1) Ryan Fox – 318.2 yards

Kiwi Ryan Fox has been one of the longest hitters on the European Tour for a couple of years now. For the 2017 season he averaged 318.2 yards, and he hit the fairway 47 percent of the time.

2) Rory McIlroy – 317 yards

McIlroy is one of the few players in the world to be on the top 10 driving lists for the European and PGA Tour. On the European circuit he averaged 317 yards with 58.6% accuracy.

3) Jon Rahm – 311.9 yards

European Tour Rookie of the Year, Rahm off the tee averaged 311.9 yards, and hit the fairway 56.4 percent of the time.

4) Pep Angles – 310.2 yards

The final player on this list to average over 310 yards is Spaniard Pep Angles. He hit it 310.2 yards with 50% accuracy.

