10 Best Drivers On The PGA Tour In 2017

1) Rory McIlroy – 317.2 yards



McIlroy lead the PGA Tour in 2017 with a driving distance of 317.2 yards. His accuracy however was only at 55%.

2) Dustin Johnson – 315 yards



Renowned big hitter Dustin Johnson averaged a monstrous 315 yards off the tee. His accuracy was slightly better than McIlroy’s though at 56.97%.

3) Brandon Hagy – 312.7 yards



Despite his slight form, Hagy averaged 312.7 yards off the tee, and yet only hit the fairway 52.46% of the time. After turning pro in 2014, Hagy has only one top 10 to his name, which came about in 2017 at the RBC Canadian Open

T4) Ryan Brehm – 311.5 yards



The six-foot-four giant Ryan Brehm averaged 311.5 yards in the 2017 season, but only hit the fairway at 51.90%. Brehm, after turning pro in 2008, had his first full PGA Tour season in 2017 with his best performance coming at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He came in a tie for 18th.

T4) Luke List – 311.5 yards



Tied with Brehm in yardage off the tee at 311.5, his accuracy was considerably better at 55.63%. List had a career year in 2017 with three top 10 finishes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, the Shell Houston Open, and the OHL Classic at Mayakoba.

6) Andrew Loupe – 311.3 yards



The American from Louisiana had no trouble with distance off the tee in 2017, averaging 311.3 yards. His issue was accuracy as he ranked 189th on Tour at 45.93%. Despite this lack of accuracy he was still able to secure a top 10 finish at the Shell Houston Open in 2017.

7) Brooks Koepka – 311.3 yards



The US Open champion in 2017, Koepka hit the ball 311.3 yards on average. His accuracy was also one of the best in this top 10 at 55.80%.

8) Justin Thomas – 309.7 yards



Thomas, at five-foot-ten, is the smallest player on this list but he still packs a punch. The USPGA Championship and Fedex Cup winner hit the ball 309.7 yards with 55% accuracy.

9) Trey Mullinax – 309.6 yards



Just behind Thomas is the massive frame of Trey Mullinax, the giant from Alabama. Mullinax hit drives averaging at 309.6 yards with a 54.59% accuracy rating.

10) Tony Finau – 309.2 yards



Tony Finau has been one of the longest hitters on the PGA Tour for the past three years now regularly placing in the top 10 in driving distance. The 2017 season was no different as averaged 309.2 yards. He also leads this top 10 in accuracy at 57.53% of fairways hit.

