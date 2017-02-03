With the standard of golf trick shots going through the roof we look at 10 of the best...

10 Of The Best Golf Trick Shots

Golf trick shots are everywhere you look now online and on social media – and they are getting extremely good.

We’ve selected 10 of our favourites from the likes of Coach Rusty hitting a ball whilst wakeboarding to the Bristol sports bar’s incredible snooker/golf trick to a few of Joshua Kelly @holein1trickshots’ incredible efforts.

Let us know which you think is the best. In no particular order…

1) From boat to wakeboard…

2) 8 hours of prep, over 50 snooker cues and millions of views worldwide…

3) The new Happy Gilmore…

4) Two clubs, two paving slabs, this is brilliant…

5) Off the wall, onto the dining table, over some chairs and into the cup…

6) Three chips-ins at once onto a pool table…

7) Sticking with the pool theme…

8) Hitting a golf ball in mid-air from the roof of a buggy!

9) ‘taniatare63’ has some impressive trick shots on her instagram, this one is right up there…

10) Paige Spirinac off the wall into the cup, impressive…