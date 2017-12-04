There have been some phenomenal rounds on tour this year from Spieth to Noren to Fowler, here are the best...

10 Best Rounds On Tour 2017

2017 has seen some fantastic golf played across the PGA and European Tours, from Alex Noren’s 62 at Wentworth to Justin Thomas’ 59 in Hawaii.

We pick out 10 of the best rounds on Tour seen in 2017.

Which gets your vote?

In no particular order…

Hideki Matsuyama – WGC-Bridgestone Invitational – 61

Hideki won his second WGC title in superb fashion, posting seven birdies and an eagle to win by five. It was his sixth win in 20 starts and moved him up to 2nd in the OWGR.

He became only the fourth man to shoot 61 around Firestone, after Tiger Woods, Jose Maria Olazabal and Sergio Garcia.

What’s more, he began the day aiming to shoot 61.

He said, “I played with Tiger four years ago when he shot 61, so I knew 61 was the number today. I was thinking about that at 16 – I knew if I birdied 16, 17 and 18, I could get there. That might be the best round I have ever played.”

Justin Thomas – Sony Open – 59

Just four days after winning his third PGA Tour title at the Tournament of Champions, Thomas became the youngest man to ever shoot 59 on the PGA Tour on day one of the Sony Open.

He was just the seventh man in history to shoot the score.

His round included eight birdies, two eagles and a bogey, and to cap it off he was playing with close friends Jordan Spieth and Daniel Berger.

Thomas said, “The coolest part for me was how excited they were for me on 18. To do that with two of your best friends out here and two of your friends that you played with for so long … I’ll have that on them for now.”

JT would win the Sony Open before winning three more titles including his first major, as well as the FedEx Cup and the PGA Tour Player of the Year accolade.

Rickie Fowler – Hero World Challenge – 61

Rickie began the final round in The Bahamas with seven straight birdies and found four more to shoot 11-under-par around Albany to win Tiger’s event in the week that Woods made his return.

He moved up to seventh in the OWGR.

Alex Noren – BMW PGA Championship final round – 62

The Swede won his fifth title in 11 months and moved up to 8th in the Official World Golf Ranking after matching the course record at Wentworth to win the European Tour’s flagship event.

Noren eagled the 18th to shoot 10-under and come from seven behind on Sunday.

Jordan Spieth – Open Championship – 69

If Spieth’s Open final round wasn’t the best of the year, it was certainly the most memorable.

The Texan began the day with a slender advantage over Matt Kuchar and was three-over after nine holes before THAT tee shot on the 13th.

He pushed it miles right and eventually found it in a thick dune with the crowd’s help before dropping it way back into the tour trucks where he got relief onto the driving range of all places.

He’d hit a remarkable 3 iron, the new Titleist 718 T-MB, right in front of the Titleist tour truck before a nerveless up-and-down for a bogey.

At the next, the par-3 14th, he nearly holed his tee shot and tapped in for birdie, eagled the par-5 15th, birdied 16, birdied 17 and parred the last…simply incredible!

Si-Woo Kim – Players Championship – 69

The South Korean announced himself on the world stage this May with a hugely impressive victory at the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

Kim, just 21-years-old, won his second PGA Tour title in the tournament known as the unofficial fifth major.

He closed with nine straight pars after an opening three-under 33 front nine to close with a flawless 69.

He won by three.

Branden Grace – Open Championship – 62

Grace’s third round in this year’s Open was history making, as he became the first man to ever shoot 62 in a major championship.

He would do so by making eight birdies in a flawless round.

Paul Dunne – British Masters – 61

Paul Dunne held off Rory McIlroy to win his maiden European Tour title in stunning fashion.

The young Irishman birdied the 17th and then chipped in for birdie on the 18th to win by three strokes.

He made seven birdies and an eagle.

Justin Rose – WGC-HSBC Champions – 67

The Englishman won his second WGC title and first of two events in successive weeks at Sheshan International GC this winter.

Rose began the round EIGHT, yes eight, strokes behind world number one Dustin Johnson and eventually won by two strokes on a blustery final day.

Rose came home in 31, culminating in a stunning 5-iron to the par-3 17th to set up an easy birdie for victory.

It was one of only two 67s on the final day.

Brooks Koepka – US Open – 67

Big-hitting Koepka won his first major in June in impressive fashion.

It was tight on the back nine before he birdied 14, 15 and 16 to pull away from the field and win by four.

For a first-time major win, this was as clinical as you like.

