We pick our favourite 10 trick shots of Instagram star Tania Tare. By Ben Whitlock
10 Best Tania Tare Trick Shots
You’ll do well to go far on social media without seeing a trick shot of some sort somewhere.
Golf is no exception.
Many people have taken to social media to showcase their golf trick shot skills.
And one of the best out there is 28-year-old Tania Tare.
A graduate from Florida International University, Tania has played on the ALPG in Australia.
When she’s not practising her swing, Tania is posting mesmerising trick shots on her Instagram page.
She has built up an impressive following of over 92k followers on Instagram alone, and after looking through some of her videos, it is easy to see why!
We’ve selected 10 of our favourites:
- Rainbow flick drive
2. Hitting an off handed volley drive better than most hit a normal shot!
3. Well that is one way of getting it in the hole…
4. Rainbow Flick, Keepy Up, Volley Drive
5. The club twirl then volley ends this impressive sequence perfectly
6. I think I’ll stick to punching it out on to the fairway…
7. An alternative way of getting up and down!
8. Why throw a ball into a cup when you can do this?
9. Bump and runs are old fashioned anyway…
10. How helpful would this be when your tee shot is heading towards the water!
