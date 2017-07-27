Whether it's Mr Angry, Mr Rules or Golf-mad Gary, all club golfers will be familiar with these characters...

10 Club Golfer Cliches

Whether it’s Mr Angry, Mr Rules or Golf-mad Gary, all club golfers will be familiar with these characters…

The Nervous Character

From the highs of holing a tricky five-footer to the lows of airmailing the green and shanking mid-irons, a normal round is an emotional rollercoaster akin to being a character in the EastEnders Christmas special. Keeping calm when these emotional bombshells go off is easier said than done. For some, the only way to face the journey is with a little Dutch courage.

Range Warriors

For some club golfers, arriving on the 1st tee without warming up is sacrilege. Whether it’s a full Vijay Singh-style range session or a few swipes in the net, nothing is left to chance.

Speed Demon

John: “Hi Terry, how did you get on?”

Terry: “Good. We were round in two hours and 53 minutes.”

Terry is a speed demon – far more concerned with pace of play than his actual score. He might have nothing to do after the round, but be warned, never hold Terry up. You won’t like Terry when he’s angry.

Mr Rules

There are two types of golfer – those who have an understanding of the Rules, and those who know them inside out. Whether you have a thorn lodged in your ball or you’ve kicked your opponent’s into a water hazard by accident, Mr Rules is your go-to guy and he’s there for clarification, not sympathy. Oh, and he’s always right.

Golf-mad Gary

Golf-mad Gary is the guy at the club every day of the year with a smile on his face and a lob wedge in his hand. Are you a two-ball in a field of threes? Missed last week’s AGM? Looking for a lift to next week’s away match? Golf-mad Gary is only too happy to help.

