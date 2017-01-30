We take a look at some of the game's recent and current wonderkids

10 Golf Wonderkids

Tiger Woods

After winning the 2000 Open Championship, Woods became the youngest to win all four of golf’s major championships. He is also the youngest man to have won the Masters, doing so at the age of 21 years and three months.

Jordan Spieth

The Texan won the 2013 John Deere Classic to become the youngest man to win on the PGA Tour for 82 years. He then won The Masters aged 21 to become the second-youngest Masters winner after Tiger Woods and followed it up with a US Open victory to become the youngest winner of the tournament in 92 years. By winning both, Spieth is the youngest man ever to win two majors in the same year.

Matt Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick won the DP World Tour Championship in November aged 22 years and 80 days to become the youngest Englishman to win three European Tour titles, beating Nick Faldo who won his third aged 22 years and 300 days.

Rory McIlroy

In 2011 at the age of 22, McIlroy became the youngest man to ever reach €10m earnings on the European Tour and in 2012 he became the youngest man to ever reach $10m earnings on the PGA Tour. He is also one of three players, along with Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus, to have won three majors by the age of 25.

Justin Thomas

The 23-year-old shot 59 at the 2017 Sony Open to become the youngest man to shoot sub-60 in a PGA Tour event. He has four PGA Tour wins in total and has reached a career-high eighth in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Jon Rahm

The 22-year-old won his first PGA Tour event at the Farmers Insurance Open as a rookie. He was the world number one ranked amateur for 60 weeks and finished as low amateur in the 2016 US Open before turning professional and earning his PGA Tour card in just four starts.

Jeunghun Wang

The 21-year-old South Korean won the Qatar Masters to become the third-youngest man to win three European Tour titles after Seve Ballesteros and Matteo Manassero.

Matteo Manassero

Manassero won the 2010 Castello Masters aged 17 to become the youngest ever winner on the European Tour. He is also the only teenager to win three European Tour titles.

Hideki Matsuyama

The current world number five Hideki Matsuyama won five times in his debut season as a pro in 2013 on the Japan Golf Tour to become the first ever rookie to win the Order of Merit

Byeong-Hun An

‘Ben An’ as he’s known is the youngest ever player to win the US Amateur Championship when he triumphed in 2009 at the age of 17.