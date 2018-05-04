The Players Championship has produced countless amazing moments in golf. See our favourites here.

10 Memorable Players Championship Moments

Widely regarded as the 5th Major of the PGA Tour season, The Players Championship has always had stellar fields and has produced some memorable golfing moments too.

In this piece we take a look at 10 of our favourite moments from the tournament. Moving through the history of the tournament chronologically, we start with Jerry Pate in 1982.

1. 1982 – Jerry Pate

Won the first Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass by two shots from Brad Bryant and Scott Simpson.

2. 1987 – Sandy Lyle

Became the first non-American to triumph at The Players. The Scot beat Jeff Sluman in a play-off.

3. 1999 – Fred Couples

The water surrounding the 17th green has gobbled up balls from both professionals and amateurs. In 1999 Fred Couples was no different as he came up several yards short with his first tee shot. He then teed it up again, and his attempt at par flew straight into the hole providing a unorthodox par indeed.

4. 1999 – David Duval

Usurped Tiger Woods as World No.1 by winning the Players by two shots from Scott Gump. He picked up a cheque for $900,000.

5. 2000 – Hal Sutton

Battling Tiger Woods all day, Hal Sutton didn’t back down as both players came to the 72nd hole with one stroke between them. Sutton, one ahead, split the fairway and then hit a majestic 6-iron into the heart of the 18th green, a shot famous for his “be the right club today” commentary after he struck it. He would two-putt on the green to win the tournament by one stroke.

