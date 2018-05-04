The Players Championship has produced countless amazing moments in golf. See our favourites here.
10 Memorable Players Championship Moments
Widely regarded as the 5th Major of the PGA Tour season, The Players Championship has always had stellar fields and has produced some memorable golfing moments too.
In this piece we take a look at 10 of our favourite moments from the tournament. Moving through the history of the tournament chronologically, we start with Jerry Pate in 1982.
1. 1982 – Jerry Pate
Won the first Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass by two shots from Brad Bryant and Scott Simpson.
2. 1987 – Sandy Lyle
Became the first non-American to triumph at The Players. The Scot beat Jeff Sluman in a play-off.
3. 1999 – Fred Couples
The water surrounding the 17th green has gobbled up balls from both professionals and amateurs. In 1999 Fred Couples was no different as he came up several yards short with his first tee shot. He then teed it up again, and his attempt at par flew straight into the hole providing a unorthodox par indeed.
4. 1999 – David Duval
Usurped Tiger Woods as World No.1 by winning the Players by two shots from Scott Gump. He picked up a cheque for $900,000.
5. 2000 – Hal Sutton
Battling Tiger Woods all day, Hal Sutton didn’t back down as both players came to the 72nd hole with one stroke between them. Sutton, one ahead, split the fairway and then hit a majestic 6-iron into the heart of the 18th green, a shot famous for his “be the right club today” commentary after he struck it. He would two-putt on the green to win the tournament by one stroke.
6. 2001 – Tiger Woods
His first Players Championship victory. He had won the three previous Majors and went on to win The Masters two weeks later. His birdie on the 17th in round three is one of the stand-out moments in the tournament’s history.
7. 2003 – Davis Love III
Blew away the field to win his second Players Championship by six shots. His final-round 64 in strong winds was described by Fred Couples as the “best round of golf I’ve ever seen”.
8. 2008 – Sergio Garcia
Beat Paul Goydos in a play-off to win his first PGA Tour title in three years. He took home the $1.7m first prize.
9. 2013 – Tiger Woods
Another Tiger moment in our list, in 2013 he secured his fourth win of the year and the 78th of his PGA Tour career with a two-shot victory over Jeff Maggert, Kevin Streelman and David Lingmerth.
10. 2015 – Rickie Fowler
Trailed by five shots with six holes left. He finished eagle-birdie-birdie to force a play-off with Kevin Kisner and Sergio Garcia, which he won.
