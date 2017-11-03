10 moments where pro golfers have lost their cool...check out the videos below. By Ben Whitlock
10 Pro Golfer Meltdowns
This week we saw an Asian Tour player launch his club in to the greenside bushes after missing a birdie putt at the Panosonic Open India.
But that wasn’t the first time a professional golfer has lost their temper during a tournament…
On the back of this, we look at 10 pro golfer meltdowns:
1.Ian Woosnam
The former world number one was in a position to win heading into the final round of the 2001 Open when his then caddie Miles Byrne told him he had two drivers in his bag.
This meant that the Welshman was carrying 15 clubs, one more than you are allowed.
He was given a two shot penalty to harm his chances of victory.
2. Hennie Otto
At the 2005 Nashua Masters, South African Hennie Otto had a putt for a par on the par-5 12th.
He missed it left, resulting in him losing his temper.
It then took him five more putts to finish the hole, scoring a 10.
3. Sergio Garcia (1/3)
During his rookie season, and at his debut at the World Match Play at Wentworth, he showed fans an insight to his fiery attitude.
After slipping while hitting a tee shot, Garcia ripped off his right shoe and hurled it at the advertising boards around the tee box.
4. Sergio Garcia (2/3)
After Garcia’s tee shot on a par-3 found the water, he had to reload and take three off the tee.
His provisional didn’t go a lot better.
It avoided the water, but ended up short and right of the green.
Following this, Garcia made sure that his club ended up in the same place as his first shot.
5. Sergio Garcia (3/3)
Despite a poor performance, Garcia could have had a top-10 spot all too himself at the 2008 USPGA Championship.
Instead, he opted to batter the inside of a bunker after a hitting a poor shot.
6. John Daly
The American took a 10 on Whistling Strait’s par-3 7th hole at the 2015 USPGA.
Daly dunked four in the water before his club followed the same watery grave…only for a fan in a boat on Lake Michigan to go and pick it up!
The two-time major champion also famously smashed a spectator’s camera during the 2008 Australian Open
7. Henrik Stenson
The Swede resulted to taking his anger out on his club following a poor iron shot during the 2011 US Open, snapping the shaft in two.
The club had the last laugh however, as Stenson required medical attention on his finger following the incident.
8. Woody Austin
Austin went for an alternative method to vent his anger.
After hitting a bad putt, Woody bent the shaft of his putter by repeatedly smacking it against the side of his head.
9. Thomas Pieters
More recently, at the 2016 Open, Pieters hit his seventh shot on the eleventh hole from the rough.
While the ball ended up on the middle of the green, his club ended up in the bushes, snapped in half.
10. Rory McIlroy
The former world number one came up short on his approach shot to the par-5 8th at the 2015 WGC-Cadillac Championship.
His ball found the water, and Rory made sure that the 3-iron he used would follow suit.