This week we saw an Asian Tour player launch his club in to the greenside bushes after missing a birdie putt at the Panosonic Open India.

But that wasn’t the first time a professional golfer has lost their temper during a tournament…

On the back of this, we look at 10 pro golfer meltdowns:

1.Ian Woosnam

The former world number one was in a position to win heading into the final round of the 2001 Open when his then caddie Miles Byrne told him he had two drivers in his bag.

This meant that the Welshman was carrying 15 clubs, one more than you are allowed.

He was given a two shot penalty to harm his chances of victory.

2. Hennie Otto

At the 2005 Nashua Masters, South African Hennie Otto had a putt for a par on the par-5 12th.

He missed it left, resulting in him losing his temper.

It then took him five more putts to finish the hole, scoring a 10.

3. Sergio Garcia (1/3)

During his rookie season, and at his debut at the World Match Play at Wentworth, he showed fans an insight to his fiery attitude.

After slipping while hitting a tee shot, Garcia ripped off his right shoe and hurled it at the advertising boards around the tee box.

4. Sergio Garcia (2/3)

After Garcia’s tee shot on a par-3 found the water, he had to reload and take three off the tee.

His provisional didn’t go a lot better.

It avoided the water, but ended up short and right of the green.

Following this, Garcia made sure that his club ended up in the same place as his first shot.

