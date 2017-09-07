The late great Seve Ballesteros is the cover star of the latest issue of Golf Monthly as Golf's Greatest Maverick, here are some classic GM Seve covers from down the years...

11 Classic Seve Ballesteros Golf Monthly Covers

The late great Seve Ballesteros once again graces the Golf Monthly cover this month as Golf’s Greatest Maverick.

Inside is a touching six-page feature on the lovable Spaniard from GM’s Editor at Large Bill Elliott, who was lucky enough to call Seve a friend.

Related: Look inside the new issue of Golf Monthly

He always did things out of the ordinary with his hit it, find it, get it in the hole strategy.

The Spaniard lit up so many golfers’ lives and inspired millions into taking up our great game.

Related: Remembering Seve at St Andrews

Seve reached the world number one spot, won five majors including three Opens and two Green Jackets, is the European Tour’s all-time tournaments leader with 50, played eight Ryder Cups and won the trophy as Captain in 1997.

Here is this month’s cover, which is on shelves now:

These images were taken on an iPhone from the deep delves of the GM archive issues, hence why some are poor quality:

Classic Seve Ballesteros Golf Monthly Covers

March 1987 – International Preview: The year ahead in Europe and USA

June 1993 – Seve: Under Pressure



July 1985: The Open: Royal St George’s

August 1988: Full Report From Lytham

March 1988: Seve: Why You Need Two Swings

October 1990: Seve – Is The Best Behind Him?

August 1991: Seve Is Back!

November 1991: So Near Yet So Far: Full Ryder Cup Report

May 1978 – Seve Ballesteros – Full Colour Sequence

August 1984: 113th Open Golf Championship St Andrews FULL REPORT

August 1984: 113th Open Championship St Andrews

December 1997: Seve – Why He Should Stay Ryder Cup Captain

The new issue of Golf Monthly is out now, featuring our greatest ever Mavericks and much, much more.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram