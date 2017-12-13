Here we take a look at the best golf celebrations of the year, featuring Spieth, Daly, and of course Chappell and Hoffman
13 Of The Best Celebrations 2017
Sergio Garcia – The Masters
The Spaniard finally won his first major championship at the Masters in April and let out a great deal of emotion when the winning putt went in. It was brilliant to see Sergio finally fulfil his potential.
Tyrrell Hatton – Italian Open
Having won the previous week, where he successfully defended the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Hatton made it back-to-back with a superb closing birdie in the Italian Open.
Kevin Chappell – Texas Open
Chappell won his first PGA Tour event in his 180th start. He had recorded a number of runners-up and top-5s prior to winning and let out some emotion after birdieing the 72nd hole.
Jordan Spieth – Travelers Championship
Spieth won his 10th PGA Tour title in style with this stunning holed-out bunker shot on the first playoff hole at the Travelers Championship. His celebration with caddie Michael Greller was legendary.
Branden Grace – Nedbank Golf Challenge
The South African birdied the 16th hole whilst tied for the lead at the Nedbank Golf Challenge and set up his eighth European Tour victory. Grace rarely shows emotion on the course, until here.
Jon Rahm – Farmers Insurance Open
The Spaniard sealed his first PGA Tour win in stunning fashion, by eagling the final hole at Torrey Pines at the Farmers Insurance Open. That was a sign of things to come for the now world #4.
Jon Rahm – Irish Open
Rahm was at it again in Ireland, this time after holing out from the fairway with an iron. He went on to win by six.
Matt Wallace – Italian Open
The Englishman chipped in on the 17th hole during the Italian Open final round to give himself a chance of victory and his celebration was excellent. He eventually ended in fourth place, two behind Tyrrell Hatton.
Paul Dunne – British Masters
The Irishman sealed his maiden European Tour title in incredible fashion, chipping in on the 18th hole for a 61 and victory over Rory McIlroy. Dunne, rightly so, went crazy.
Hoffman and Chappell – Presidents Cup
One of the greatest celebrations of the year was without doubt Charley Hoffman and Kevin Chappell’s at the Presidents Cup. Although Chappell’s caddie may disagree after he essentially got clotheslined by Hoffman.
Brian Harman – Wells Fargo Championship
Harman holed a beauty on the 18th green to beat Jon Rahm to the Wells Fargo Championship. It was just his second PGA Tour victory and he celebrated in style.
D.A. Points – Puerto Rico Open
After a tough couple of years, Points birdied four of the final six holes to win his third PGA Tour title at the Puerto Rico Open. The American said after the round, “I can’t even begin to explain what this means.”
John Daly – Insperity Invitational
The big-hitting American won his first PGA Tour Champions title and celebrated in style – by getting soaked in champagne.
