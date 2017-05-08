Donald Trump Congratulates John Daly On Win

The POTUS took to twitter to congratulate Daly after the two-time major winner won his first PGA Tour Champions title
Donald Trump Congratulates John Daly
John Daly won his first Tour title in 13 years at the weekend and the entire golfing community was overjoyed, including the current President of the United States Donald Trump.
Trump congratulated Daly, calling him “a great guy who never gave up.”
John Daly Wins First Tournament In 13 Years
The American won the Insperity Invitational for his…
Golf Courses Donald Trump Owns
Did you know that Donald Trump owns no…
John Daly What’s In The Bag?
Take a look at the equipment used by…
Donald Trump Wins Again! Turnberry Is Our Number 1 Golf Course
Our new Top 100 UK & Ireland Course…
Daly won the Insperity Invitational in Texas for his first PGA Tour Champions title just a year after making his debut on the Tour in the same event.
The 51-year-old bogeyed the final three holes but beat Tommy Armour III and Kenny Perry by one stroke.