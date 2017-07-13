Golfers who take their game seriously have numerous characteristics that translate well into relationships. Here are a few of our favourite reasons why they are lucky to date a golfer

14 Reasons They’re Lucky To Date A Golfer

You’ve checked the forecast, you’ve planned your outfit and you’ve even visualised splitting the 1st fairway, and then you hear that terrible question… “Didn’t you play last weekend?”

We’ve all probably heard those dreaded words at some point, and answering never gets any easier. Thankfully we’re here to help with a list of ammunition you can use to remind your better half how lucky they really are to be dating a golfer…

1 – Golfers learn from their mistakes

If you leave your birdie putt short on the 3rd, we know you’re likely to send your next attempt flying past the flag on the 4th. So yes we might forget the odd anniversary or leave the toilet seat up, but we’re unlikely to do it again!

2 – Golfers don’t dwell on the past

Not only do golfers learn from their mistakes, we also understand the importance of being able to put them behind us and move on to the next hole. That means we’re quick to apologise if we’re in the wrong, and we’re much less likely to sulk if things don’t go our way.

3 – Golfers are rarely late

We know being on time is important, after all, if we’re late on the tee we’ll get a penalty, or even disqualified. That means if we say we’ll be somewhere, we’ll be there.

4 – Golfers aren’t afraid of commitment

‘If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again’ is a mantra that could have been thought up by any golfer. Instant success in golf is rare, near on impossible. So once we’re in, we’re in for the long haul.

5 – Golfers are honest, old-fashioned gentleman

Would a racing driver radio in to the stewards telling them he jumped a red light, or a footballer own up to a dive? The answer to both is a resounding no. But in golf players often call penalties on themselves, and are applauded for doing so. Throw in handshakes, removing of hats and general politeness and you know with a golfer you’re in safe hands.

If you didn’t know how complicated the Rules of golf could be see the video below

6 – Golfers aren’t quick to judge

Golfers know that people shouldn’t be judged on a handicap alone, and so can quickly look past any obvious assessment and discover the whole story. That means golfers have both great people and parenting skills.

7 – Golfers are patient

We all know that patience is great quality to have in any relationship, and thankfully us golfers know how to deal with frustration… and lots of it. On the course and off it, there will be good days and bad days, and we know how to make the most of both.

