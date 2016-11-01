A selection of the coolest golf tee markers seen in tournaments across the world. Which do you think is the coolest?

1 /15 Hyundai Tournament of Champions The Tournament of Champions, as you may expect, is open to only those who have won on the PGA Tour in the previous season. Credit: Getty Images

2 /15 2005 Michelin Championship Did you know that the Michelin Man is actually called Bibendum? Credit: Getty Images

3 /15 Omega Mission Hills World Cup The World Cup of Golf started in 1953 and features teams of two. Credit: Getty Images

4 /15 Wyndham Championship Wyndham is a hotel chain based in Dallas, Texas. Credit: Getty Images

5 /15 Turkish Airlines Open The Turkish Airlines Open was founded in 2013 and is part of the European Tour finals series.

6 /15 The Open Championship Golf’s oldest tournament and golf’s most iconic trophy – the Claret Jug. Credit: Getty Images

7 /15 The Honda Classic ASIMO – The world’s most advanced humanoid robot. Credit: Getty Images

8 /15 Wegmans LPGA Championship Wegmans is a US supermarket. Credit: Getty Images

9 /15 2016 Rio Olympics Golf Competition Golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 this year, played on the Gil Hanse-designed Rio Olympic course. Credit: Getty Images

10 /15 TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola The PGA Tour’s season-ending event at East Lake is one of the best regular tournaments of the year. Credit: Getty Images

11 /15 Hero India Open Now known as Hero MotoCorp, the company are the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Credit: Getty Images

12 /15 FedEx St. Jude Classic The name behind the ‘FedEx Cup’ and ‘FedEx Cup Playoffs’ also sponsor the St. Jude Classic in Memphis, where the company are headquartered. Credit: Getty Images

13 /15 Navistar LPGA Classic Navistar are the leading manufacturer of school buses in the US. Credit: Getty Images

14 /15 Airbus LPGA Classic The Aircraft manufacturer used the Airbus LPGA Classic to promote their new A320 by making it a tee marker. Credit: Getty Images