A selection of the coolest golf tee markers seen in tournaments across the world. Which do you think is the coolest?
Hyundai Tournament of Champions
The Tournament of Champions, as you may expect, is open to only those who have won on the PGA Tour in the previous season.
Credit: Getty Images
2005 Michelin Championship
Did you know that the Michelin Man is actually called Bibendum?
Credit: Getty Images
Omega Mission Hills World Cup
The World Cup of Golf started in 1953 and features teams of two.
Credit: Getty Images
Wyndham Championship
Wyndham is a hotel chain based in Dallas, Texas.
Credit: Getty Images
Turkish Airlines Open
The Turkish Airlines Open was founded in 2013 and is part of the European Tour finals series.
The Open Championship
Golf’s oldest tournament and golf’s most iconic trophy – the Claret Jug.
Credit: Getty Images
The Honda Classic
ASIMO – The world’s most advanced humanoid robot.
Credit: Getty Images
Wegmans LPGA Championship
Wegmans is a US supermarket.
Credit: Getty Images
2016 Rio Olympics Golf Competition
Golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 this year, played on the Gil Hanse-designed Rio Olympic course.
Credit: Getty Images
TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola
The PGA Tour’s season-ending event at East Lake is one of the best regular tournaments of the year.
Credit: Getty Images
Hero India Open
Now known as Hero MotoCorp, the company are the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India.
Credit: Getty Images
FedEx St. Jude Classic
The name behind the ‘FedEx Cup’ and ‘FedEx Cup Playoffs’ also sponsor the St. Jude Classic in Memphis, where the company are headquartered.
Credit: Getty Images
Navistar LPGA Classic
Navistar are the leading manufacturer of school buses in the US.
Credit: Getty Images
Airbus LPGA Classic
The Aircraft manufacturer used the Airbus LPGA Classic to promote their new A320 by making it a tee marker.
Credit: Getty Images
Safeway Open
Safeway is an American supermarket chain headquartered in California. Image credit: @Jonathanrwall on twitter