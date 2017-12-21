We've seen some stunning golf photography in 2017. Here are some of our favourites...

16 Of The Best Pictures 2017

Sergio Garcia – Masters

Sergio Garcia tees off the 18th during this year’s Masters final round. He, of course, went on to win his first major in a playoff over Justin Rose.

Rory McIlroy – US Open

The Ulsterman’s trademark followthrough is seen in silhouette-form during practice for this year’s US Open.

Jordan Spieth – Travelers Championship

Jordan Spieth celebrates with caddie Michael Greller after holing a bunker shot to beat Daniel Berger in a playoff for his 10th PGA Tour title.

Justin Thomas – USPGA Championship

Justin Thomas holds the Wanamaker Trophy after sealing his first major title at this year’s tournament at Quail Hollow.

Tyrrell Hatton – Dunhill Links

The Englishman tees off the 7th at Kingsbarns during this year’s Dunhill Links Championship. He successfully defended the title.

Ian Poulter – Nedbank Golf Challenge

Poults feeds some monkeys at the Gary Player CC in practice for this year’s Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Justin Thomas – Tournament of Champions

JT in full flow, launching one down the 13th in the Tournament of Champions final round at Kapalua. The American won the tournament for his 3rd PGA Tour title.

Jon Rahm – Farmers Insurance Open

The Spaniard celebrates after holing a 60-footer for eagle to win his first title as a pro at Torrey Pines in January.

