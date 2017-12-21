16 Of The Best Pictures 2017

Elliott Heath

We've seen some stunning golf photography in 2017. Here are some of our favourites...

TAGS:

16 Of The Best Pictures 2017

Sergio Garcia – Masters

(Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Sergio Garcia tees off the 18th during this year’s Masters final round. He, of course, went on to win his first major in a playoff over Justin Rose.

Rory McIlroy – US Open

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The Ulsterman’s trademark followthrough is seen in silhouette-form during practice for this year’s US Open.

Jordan Spieth – Travelers Championship

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth celebrates with caddie Michael Greller after holing a bunker shot to beat Daniel Berger in a playoff for his 10th PGA Tour title.

Justin Thomas – USPGA Championship

(Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas holds the Wanamaker Trophy after sealing his first major title at this year’s tournament at Quail Hollow.

Tyrrell Hatton – Dunhill Links

(Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

The Englishman tees off the 7th at Kingsbarns during this year’s Dunhill Links Championship. He successfully defended the title.

Ian Poulter – Nedbank Golf Challenge

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Poults feeds some monkeys at the Gary Player CC in practice for this year’s Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Justin Thomas – Tournament of Champions

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

JT in full flow, launching one down the 13th in the Tournament of Champions final round at Kapalua. The American won the tournament for his 3rd PGA Tour title.

Jon Rahm – Farmers Insurance Open

(Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

The Spaniard celebrates after holing a 60-footer for eagle to win his first title as a pro at Torrey Pines in January.

Continues below

Martin Laird – Waste Manegement Phoenix Open

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Scot walks down the fairway at TPC Scottsdale and has company.

Rickie Fowler – Honda Classic

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Rickie plays out of the pine straw, with the moment of impact caught perfectly in this snap from Sam Greenwood.

Dustin Johnson – The Masters

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

DJ is surrounded by the world’s media after pulling out of the season’s first major…which he was favourite for. The world #1 fell down the stairs and injured himself.

Alex Noren – BMW PGA Championship

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The Swede celebrates winning his ninth European Tour title in fashion, spraying fans with champagne with his face pictured behind.

Jordan Spieth – The Open

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The Champion Golfer of the Year let’s a young fan touch the Claret Jug.

Solheim Cup – Des Moines Golf and Country Club

The US team celebrate Solheim Cup victory after defeating Europe 16.5 – 11.5 in Iowa.

Lee Westwood – Nedbank Golf Challenge

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Westy warms up on the stunning Gary Player CC driving range with a perfectly blue sky in the background.

Georgia Hall – Dubai Ladies Classic

(Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

The Englishwoman hits a shot in front of the towering Dubai skyline.

 

Follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram