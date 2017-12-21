We've seen some stunning golf photography in 2017. Here are some of our favourites...
16 Of The Best Pictures 2017
Sergio Garcia – Masters
Sergio Garcia tees off the 18th during this year’s Masters final round. He, of course, went on to win his first major in a playoff over Justin Rose.
Rory McIlroy – US Open
The Ulsterman’s trademark followthrough is seen in silhouette-form during practice for this year’s US Open.
Jordan Spieth – Travelers Championship
Jordan Spieth celebrates with caddie Michael Greller after holing a bunker shot to beat Daniel Berger in a playoff for his 10th PGA Tour title.
Justin Thomas – USPGA Championship
Justin Thomas holds the Wanamaker Trophy after sealing his first major title at this year’s tournament at Quail Hollow.
Tyrrell Hatton – Dunhill Links
The Englishman tees off the 7th at Kingsbarns during this year’s Dunhill Links Championship. He successfully defended the title.
Ian Poulter – Nedbank Golf Challenge
Poults feeds some monkeys at the Gary Player CC in practice for this year’s Nedbank Golf Challenge.
Justin Thomas – Tournament of Champions
JT in full flow, launching one down the 13th in the Tournament of Champions final round at Kapalua. The American won the tournament for his 3rd PGA Tour title.
Jon Rahm – Farmers Insurance Open
The Spaniard celebrates after holing a 60-footer for eagle to win his first title as a pro at Torrey Pines in January.
Martin Laird – Waste Manegement Phoenix Open
The Scot walks down the fairway at TPC Scottsdale and has company.
Rickie Fowler – Honda Classic
Rickie plays out of the pine straw, with the moment of impact caught perfectly in this snap from Sam Greenwood.
Dustin Johnson – The Masters
DJ is surrounded by the world’s media after pulling out of the season’s first major…which he was favourite for. The world #1 fell down the stairs and injured himself.
Alex Noren – BMW PGA Championship
The Swede celebrates winning his ninth European Tour title in fashion, spraying fans with champagne with his face pictured behind.
Jordan Spieth – The Open
The Champion Golfer of the Year let’s a young fan touch the Claret Jug.
Solheim Cup – Des Moines Golf and Country Club
The US team celebrate Solheim Cup victory after defeating Europe 16.5 – 11.5 in Iowa.
Lee Westwood – Nedbank Golf Challenge
Westy warms up on the stunning Gary Player CC driving range with a perfectly blue sky in the background.
Georgia Hall – Dubai Ladies Classic
The Englishwoman hits a shot in front of the towering Dubai skyline.
