How much do you love golf?

Here we look at 17 tell-tail signs that you are a true golfing fanatic…

17 Ways To Tell You’re Obsessed With Golf

1) You think it is perfectly normal to use the dishwasher to clean your golf balls

2) When looking at a new carpet all you can think is how suitable it will be for practising your putting on

3) You know what your carpet measures on the stimpmeter

4) Masters week is equivalent to your Christmas holiday, there’s no way anyone is getting in the way of the TV for those four days

5) When it rains you think to yourself, ‘hmmm at least the course is getting watered’

6) You can absent-mindedly practise your golf swing at any moment that you are standing up – waiting for the kettle to boil or for the lift, in a meeting with your boss, at a funeral

7) During the summer months you’re guaranteed to have a deep tan on your left arm which starts below the shirt sleeve line and ends abruptly at the wrist

8) You can’t remember to take the bins out but you can sure remember that missed three footer on 18 last week that cost you 0.1