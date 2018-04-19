The tell-tale signs that you are a true golf fanatic
17 Ways To Tell You’re Obsessed With Golf
How much do you love golf?
Here we look at 17 tell-tail signs that you are a true golfing fanatic…
1) You think it is perfectly normal to use the dishwasher to clean your golf balls
2) When looking at a new carpet all you can think is how suitable it will be for practising your putting on
3) You know what your carpet measures on the stimpmeter
4) Masters week is equivalent to your Christmas holiday, there’s no way anyone is getting in the way of the TV for those four days
5) When it rains you think to yourself, ‘hmmm at least the course is getting watered’
6) You can absent-mindedly practise your golf swing at any moment that you are standing up – waiting for the kettle to boil or for the lift, in a meeting with your boss, at a funeral
7) During the summer months you’re guaranteed to have a deep tan on your left arm which starts below the shirt sleeve line and ends abruptly at the wrist
8) You can’t remember to take the bins out but you can sure remember that missed three footer on 18 last week that cost you 0.1
9) You think it perfectly normal when giving directions to say things such as ‘about a 5-iron from there take a left turn’
10) Playing Augusta National is on your bucket list
11) Every pair of golf trousers you own has either tees or a ball marker, or both, in the pockets
12) You can never bear to throw an old club away
13) When choosing a new car the most important thing is whether the boot is large enough to fit your golf bag
14) You cannot see a stretch of rolling landscape without wondering what kind of golf course you might be able to design over it
15) You can’t look at a somewhere, such as the building across the way from your office, without wondering what club you’d need to use to land a ball on it
16) You think everyone else enjoys your blow-by-blow accounts of your round as much as you do (don’t worry – they do, promise)
17) You want to give your child the middle-name ‘Seve’.
Let us know which of these remind you of yourself and what we’ve missed out from the list.
