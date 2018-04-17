Here we take a look at 20 footballers who have swapped the pitch for the golf course

20 Golfing Footballers

After Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he would be on the golf course instead of watching Manchester United’s defeat to West Brom (which meant his Man City side won the league), we take a look at other footballers who have swapped the pitch for the golf course.

Pep Guardiola

“Bogey, double-bogey, birdie” were the only scores Guardiola wanted to hear on Sunday afternoon. The Manchester City boss teed it up with his son and World No. 12 Tommy Fleetwood at Sandiway Golf Club in Cheshire. City’s rivals United suffered a shock defeat to bottom club West Brom to hand City the Premier League title.

Guardiola is not the only famous face in football who has graced the fairways.

Gareth Bale

The Real Madrid star recently shared images of his back garden. He has created his own golf course with replicas of famous holes from TPC Sawgrass, Royal Troon and Augusta National. The 5 handicapper regularly tests his skills on the iconic 17th at Sawgrass, the 12th at Augusta and the ‘postage stamp’ 8th hole from Troon. Bale also played in the celebrity golf cup at Celtic Manor last year.

Andriy Shevchenko

The former Champions League and Ballon D’or winner Shevchenko recently tried to make a career as a golf professional. After retiring from football in 2012, the former Chelsea striker played in a Challenge Tour event in 2013. However, he missed the cut after shooting 84 and 86 to finish 26-over-par in the Kharkov Superior Cup.

Harry Kane

The Tottenham and England forward is a keen golfer and amongst the best in the current England squad. Kane plays to a handicap of 4 and regularly shoots level par rounds. Kane plays at Centurion Glub in Hemel Hempstead. Last summer, he ventured to Scotland to play Turnberry just before the start of the Premier League season.

Wayne Rooney

England’s all time leading goalscorer regularly gets away from football on the golf course. The Everton forward plays off a 16 handicap. He was recently credited with Rory McIlroy’s success at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

After claiming a two shot victory, McIlroy said: “We were talking about triggers and how you start a putting stroke. And I said Rooney, before he hits a free-kick, or before he hits an penalty he taps his toe on the ground before he actually starts his run up.”

Carlos Tevez

The controversial former Manchester United and Manchester City player takes a keen interest in golf. Although he declared he plays football only for money, Tevez play golf for the enjoyment. The Argentinian plays to a 13 handicap and caddied in practice for the the 2012 Open at Royal Lytham and St. Annes for fellow countryman Andres Romero.

Sir Alex Ferguson

Title winning Guardiola emulated English football’s most successful manager by winning the title while on the golf course. In 1993, Ferguson was playing golf when Aston Villa succumbed to defeat to Oldham Athletic. It handed United the first ever Premier League title.

Peter Crouch

If Stoke’s 6’7″ striker Crouch looked lanky playing football, he doesn’t look any less playing golf. Crouch played in a charity golf day with England where he looked as though he was playing with children’s clubs.

Jimmy Bullard

Former Fulham and Hull City midfielder Bullard also tried his hand at turning professional. His footballer career was plagued by injuries and was a scratch golfer by the time he retired. Having made his EuroPro debut in 2013, he has failed to make a single penny, making the cut just twice.

Jamie Redknapp

Another player who retired early due to injuries. The former Liverpool midfielder and Sky Sports pundit plays off a handicap of four, and regularly plays in Pro-Am events. He played with Luke Donald at last year’s Alfred Dunhill Championship at St. Andrews.