20 Of The Best Golf Quotes Ever

I expect to make at least seven mistakes a round. Therefore, when I make a bad shot, I don’t worry about it. It ís just one of those seven. Walter Hagen

Golf is deceptively simple and endlessly complicated; it satisfies the soul and frustrates the intellect. It is at the same time rewarding and maddening – and it is without a doubt the greatest game mankind has ever invented. Arnold Palmer

Golf is so popular simply because it is the best game in the world at which to be bad. AA Milne

They call it golf because all of the other four-letter words were taken. Raymond Floyd

Isn’t it fun to go out on the course and lie in the sun? Bob Hope

The most important shot in golf is the next one. Ben Hogan

To find a man’s true character, play golf with him. PG Wodehouse

My swing is so bad, I look like a caveman killing his lunch. Lee Trevino

Talking to a golf ball won’t do you any good, unless you do it while your opponent is teeing off. Bruce Lansky

Be decisive. A wrong decision is usually less disastrous than indecision. Bernhard Langer

Golf is a day spent in a round of strenuous idleness. William Wordsworth

If profanity had an influence on the flight of the ball, the game of golf would be played far better than it is. Horace G Hutchinson

The least thing upset him on the links. He missed short putts because of the uproar of the butterflies in the adjoining meadows. PG Wodehouse

If you really want to get better at golf, go back and take it up at a much earlier age. Thomas Mulligan

Golf is a game whose aim is to hit a very small ball into an ever smaller hole, with weapons singularly ill-designed for the purpose. Winston Churchill

Golf is a game in which you yell “fore”… shoot six… and write down five. Paul Harvey

Golf is 20 percent talent and 80 percent management. Ben Hogan

These greens are so fast I have to hold my putter over the ball and hit it with the shadow. Sam Snead

If you’re caught on a golf course during a storm and are afraid of lightning, hold up a 1-iron. Not even God can hit a 1-iron. Lee Trevino

I don’t fear death, but I sure don’t like those three-footers for par. Chi Chi Rodriguez

