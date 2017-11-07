Words of wisdom, whimsy and whatchamacallit

20 Of The Best Golf Quotes Ever

I expect to make at least seven mistakes a round. Therefore, when I make a bad shot, I don’t worry about it. It ís just one of those seven. Walter Hagen

Golf is deceptively simple and endlessly complicated; it satisfies the soul and frustrates the intellect. It is at the same time rewarding and maddening – and it is without a doubt the greatest game mankind has ever invented. Arnold Palmer

Golf is so popular simply because it is the best game in the world at which to be bad. AA Milne

They call it golf because all of the other four-letter words were taken. Raymond Floyd

Isn’t it fun to go out on the course and lie in the sun? Bob Hope

The most important shot in golf is the next one. Ben Hogan

To find a man’s true character, play golf with him. PG Wodehouse

My swing is so bad, I look like a caveman killing his lunch. Lee Trevino

Talking to a golf ball won’t do you any good, unless you do it while your opponent is teeing off. Bruce Lansky

Be decisive. A wrong decision is usually less disastrous than indecision. Bernhard Langer

Continues below