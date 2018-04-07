Find out all the 2018 Major Championship host venues as the US Masters builds to an exciting climax

2018 Major Championship Host Venues

If The US Masters has given you a taste for Major Championship golf and you’re keen to find out where the other three will take place this year, you’ve come to the right place.

Related: 2018 US Masters leaderboard

As always, it promises to be an exciting year of Major golf, and the venues chosen for the 2018 US Open, 2018 Open Championship and 2018 USPGA Championship are fitting stages for the world’s best golfers.

The US Open, which takes place from June 14-17, will be staged at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New Jersey.

The USGA will no doubt set the course up in difficult fashion as it attempts to protect par. It will be firm and fast, as it was when Retief Goosen won the second of his US Open titles in 2004 – one of the best Major putting displays of all time. Corey Pavin and Ray Floyd have also triumphed here.

Open Championship from July 19-22, the best in the game, coupled with those who come through regional qualifying and the Open Qualifying Series, will head to the Angus coastline to take on one of the most difficult courses in world golf: Carnoustie.

This historic venue – ranked 5th in Golf Monthly’s most recent Top 100 UK & Ireland Courses – has staged seven previous Open Championships. It’s certainly a place where the cream rises to the top, as proved by the fact Ben Hogan, Tom Watson and Gary Players have all succeeded here.

More recently, Paul Lawrie delighted the home fans by reigning supreme in 1999, while Padraig Harrington registered the first of his back-to-back Open Championship titles here in 2007.

The last Major of the year, the USPGA Championship, heads to Bellrive Country Club in St Louis, Missouri, from August 9-12.

It was the host venue for the 1965 US Open, won by Gary Player, and the 1992 USPGA Championship, where Nick Price triumphed. The last professional tournament it staged was the 2013 Senior PGA Championship.