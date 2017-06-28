Attending The Open and seeing the action first-hand delivers one of sport’s iconic experiences

3 Ways To Experience The Open First-Hand

Attending The 146th Open at Royal Birkdale and seeing the action first-hand delivers one of sport’s iconic experiences. We give the lowdown on the best ways to do it.

The Open is the most exciting golfing event contested annually in Britain and it’s the one they all want to win. This year, from the 16th to the 23rd of July, the world’s best golfers will be at Royal Birkdale to do battle for the famous Claret Jug. There’s nothing like seeing the action first-hand and below we give you the information you need to make your trip to Birkdale one to remember.

The Day Trip

With the gates opening at 6am on the first two days of the Championship and the last tee time after 4pm. It’s possible to watch some 15 hours of live golf in a single day. What other sport offers such extended action for a single entry ticket? Adult tickets for championship days are available from £75 (£80 as standard but there’s £5 off if you pay by Mastercard) and can be purchased online at theopen.com or at the gate. If you’re lucky enough to be 16-24 then the charge is £35 (with a Mastercard) and under-16s go free, they must be accompanied by an adult. If you go for a practice round (Sun-Weds) adult day tickets start from just £10.

Once in, there’s a tremendous amount to do. Watch the action from one of the thousands of public seats in grandstands around the course or from one of the many excellent vantage points the dunes of Birkdale provide. There are great views around the green of the par-3 12th and behind the 16th is another good spot.

There’s plenty of off-course activity too, visit the Swingzone where PGA professionals will be giving free lessons, the HSBC Golf Zone where you can test your skills and win prizes and the excellent play area for the kids. You can pick up Open merchandise in The Open Shop and you can even get the gear you buy personalised.

There’s food and drink to suit all tastes. Check out The Sandwich Shop and the wood fired pizzeria. If you’re not designated driver, stop in at Glenmorangie House for a whisky cocktail or go see and be seen in the famous Champagne Bar.

Staying for the week

To really get the full Open experience, stay for the full week. That way you can soak up the atmosphere and feel the tension build as the competition approaches and intensifies.

An 8-day adult week ticket costs from £255, with a ticket for 16-24 year olds costing from £155.

If you travel to Birkdale for the week, there are plenty of places to stay in and around Southport but, perhaps the best option is to make use of The Open Camping Village in Victoria Park. Adult ticket holders can camp for £40 per night and under 25s camp free, those under-16 must be accompanied by an adult ticket holder. There’s food and drink available to buy on site and even a licensed bar.

Enhance the experience

If you want something a little special when you travel to Birkdale for The Open, check out some of the hospitality packages on offer at theopen.com. In the Claret Jug Pavilion overlooking the 1st tee, you’ll get a four-course lunch and there’s a free bar (with champagne.) And there are amazing experiences to be enjoyed in both The Hillside Club and the 1860 Club too.

If you’ve enjoyed the day at Birkdale, making the most of the hospitality, carry on into Southport where there are many splendid bars and restaurants to sample. Try Bistrot Verite for some fine dining and then Barons Bar on Lord Street for a good party.

With Henrik defending, Sergio arriving as Masters champion, Rory, DJ, Jason Day and Jordan Spieth all looking to return to their best, The Open at Royal Birkdale looks set to be a cracker. Get yourself to Southport and be part of the action this July.