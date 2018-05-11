Got some old clubs you don't know what do with? Here are some genius ideas...
30 Genius Golf Furniture Ideas
One of the rules of being a golfer is that you never throw away old equipment. But are your old clubs simply sitting around collecting dust?
Got some tools? A good sense of DIY? This gallery is for you.
Here are some genius ideas we’ve found on Pinterest to turn old golfing necessities into important household items…
Hat rack
Need a rail to hang hats, or other items, off? Why not use a golf club?
Cloakroom
Sticking with hanging stuff, here’s a great use of old fairway wood heads that are now being used to hang coats off of.
The same has been done here with old iron heads…
And going one further, iron heads AND grips…
Wine rack
Enjoy golf? Enjoy wine? This is a wine-loving golfer’s dream wine rack.
And this one.
Kitchen roll holder
Even the worst of DIYers could make this one. Add some personality to your kitchen roll holder!
Corkscrew
Sticking with the kitchen, how about this awesome cork screw?
Key holder
Hang your keys on tees.
Chairs
Genius. Turn an old wooden chair into a stunning (take that with a pinch of salt) feature garden chair. Winning.
Same again.
Got a breakfast bar? Or your own actual bar? Then why not make your own golfing bar stools!
That’s one mighty fine bar stool.
Ever seen a cooler chair?
This gives it a run for its money.
Tables
This has been beautifully crafted to include golf clubs, golf balls and a glass panel to make a delightful table.
Got an old tour bag sitting around collecting dust? Make it into a table.
The perfect coffee table.
Two more great examples of how to give a boring table a golfing makeover…
Sink
You might only be able to get away with this one in the downstairs loo.
Towel rack
Continuing in the bathroom, what a lovely way to hang a hand towel.
And another example…
Chandelier
Chubby Chandler tweeted this image in 2014 of The Belfry Hotel’s chandelier made out of Ping clubs. Wow!
Lamp
A life-less lamp given a superb golfing makeover, bravo.
Fence
A golfer lives here.
Wind chime
Does your garden need a new accessory? Step in the garden wind chime.
Garden owl
Or how about an owl made out of old blades?
19th hole sign
Bad 18 holes? The 19th will be better.
Tie rack
Got a lot of ties? Got a lot of spare golf clubs? Perfect.
Another fine example above.
