With soggy lies and ice-numbed hands, winter golf can be tough. To counteract the elements, here's 5 top winter golf hacks to help make your scores drop as low as the temperature does.

5 Top Winter Golf Hacks

Mud-sodden fairways, frozen greens harder than concrete, it’s small wonder that few golfers look forward to the winter golf season.

But winter golf is certainly challenging, a diving thermometer doesn’t have to mean a rise in your scores.

Read on for our 5 top tips for getting the most out of your golf game this winter.

1. Get yourself a good pair of wet-weather gloves

The UK’s weather is never great even at the best of times, but in winter the rain clouds are especially likely to gather. Usually only celebrated by marine animals, with a good quality wet-weather glove, your golf scores will also react positively to the rainstorms. The wetter they get, the firmer they grip, helping you to keep a hold of both your clubs and the pars on your scorecard.

2. Now’s the time to practice your short game and wedge play

With cold air, frost-covered golf balls and wet ground, golf courses start to play a lot longer once the winter kicks in. Par 4s that in summer needed only a fair drive and a flicked wedge now have you pulling out a 3-wood for your second shot and coming up short. With even your best strikes going nowhere, you’re likely to be scrambling a lot more for your pars. Getting your short game and wedge play white hot will be the key to keep posting good scores.

