6 Of The Best Miguel Angel Jimenez Quotes

Spanish European Tour legend Miguel Angel Jimenez is one of golf’s great characters. Here we look at six of his best quotes…

1. “My friend, water is for fish” – Sports Illustrated

2. “If I like to smoke, why not smoke? If I like red wine or whiskey or whatever, why would I not have it? People are going to see me, but I’m not there to educate anybody” – Golf Monthly

3. “I don’t like aeroplanes – I’m in the wrong business” – The Guardian

