Whether it's a freak gust of wind or a spike mark, it always helps to have something else to blame...

6 Common Golf Excuses For A Bad Shot

1. Mother Nature

She can be a cruel mistress.

As you reach the top of your backswing, a rare atmospheric event occurs – a phantom gust of wind or the sun comes out or a squirrel bites into a nut or the air temperature dips or a rogue rain drop drips onto your bald patch.

Put me down for a blob.

2. Spike marks

It is amazing how the spectre of one tiny spike mark can transform the green in your mind’s eye into something akin to a World War I battlefield.

The likelihood of your ball evading this crater is zero.

Cue a heavy period of gesticulation and a spell of bad-mouthing the green-staff.

3. Mud ball

The dimples on your ball have been carefully engineered to offer the truest of flights.

What no one needs is a lump of sod attached to one side of it.

Unless Winter Rules come to your aid, you need to strike it in the blind hope of success.

Failure, in this instance, comes with a perfect excuse.

