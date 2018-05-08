For women and girls, there has perhaps never been a better chance to pick up a club and get involved!

6 Reasons Why 2018 Can Be A Special Year For Women And Girls Golf

Many of us are aware of the statistics, but also the opportunities. Women and girls golf in the UK lags behind other European countries, with only 14% of club membership in Great Britain and Ireland female. Yet, 2018 could be a defining year.

From events, dedicated participation initiatives and coaching activities being delivered by leading golfing bodies to encourage more women, girls and families to take up the game and convert them into club members, there is a notable rise in activity this year. Here are six examples…

Fun-filled coaching activity

The Ladies European Tour, England Golf and the Golf Foundation will join forces at Buckinghamshire Golf Club on 13th May for an exciting women’s and girls’ development event, which coincides with the staging of the US Women’s Open Sectional Qualifier.

An afternoon of fun activity will feature leading golfers, women’s coaching professionals and Girls Golf Rocks ambassadors, while attendees will also be able to get up close to the Solheim Cup.

Golf Weeks

England and Wales Golf are both preparing to hold Women & Girls’ Golf Weeks to inspire more golfers. They will take place from 30 July – 5 August, building on the buzz created by the Ricoh Women’s British Open being staged that week at Royal Lytham & St Annes. Budding golfers can also hone their skills with an all-female group of PGA professionals on site throughout the Women’s British Open.

Amateur events

A 10-year-old English girl, Rosie Bee Kim, summed up the recent inaugural Girls Under 16 Open Championship, established by The R&A. The youngest player in the field at Fulford, she played great golf to win the Under 12 section and wore bright colours and a permanent smile.

A 90-player field from 11 countries made history at the new event and had fun on and off the course. Introduced as part of The R&A’s drive to boost the girls’ game, as well as provide a pathway to the elite amateur level for leading young players, it looks an event sure to inspire.

Professional events

Girls love role models. The GolfSixes, which featured Catriona Matthew, Suzann Pettersen, Charley Hull and Georgia Hall in the innovative event, provided just that. Other major professional tournaments this year, including another historic mixed event at the Glasgow 2018 European Golf Team Championships in August, will provide opportunities to profile women’s golf yet further.

Off the course

The R&A has provided funding to support the appointment of development managers in Australia, England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales, and will soon be launching a Women in Golf Charter to galvanise the golf industry around increasing participation by women and girls and the number of women working within the sport. The Golf Club Managers Association also recently launched a Women’s Golf Leadership Group.

Women’s Golf Day

This year’s event takes place on 5 June to celebrate women’s and girls’ golf around the world, while the national associations in England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales will be promoting opportunities for women and girls of all ages and abilities to give golf a go, including the national campaign, Get into Golf.

