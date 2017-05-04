The US Open is one of the greatest spectacles a golfer can enjoy watching.

Ways to Enjoy Watching the US Open

Anyone who has ever stayed up to watch an American golf tournament, not just the US Open, will know the pains of doing so.

Adverts become increasingly intolerable. Thoughts become scrambled. You even start to believe that you could have made a putt that a player significantly better than you has just missed.

So, in order to enjoy your late night US Open viewing habits, take our advice on the best ways to make it through.

1. Avoid drinking games on Thursday and Sunday night

It might be tempting to take a shot every time Butch Harmon looks at the camera when answering a question, instead of at the presenter. Or even when the Golden Bear begins an anecdote that takes longer than the front nine to complete. Our advice? Put the glass down.

Finding out you underestimated the amount of times the aforementioned would happen on Thursday and Sunday could be catastrophic. With work the next day, you might regret taking a chance.

If the mood takes you, Friday and Saturday are your best bets.

2. Don’t watch with the uninitiated

It can be quite enjoyable to explain some of golf’s quirks to a newcomer to the sport. We’ve all been subjected to a wide variety of questions, from ‘what’s an eagle?’ to ‘when’s half-time?’…

It’s normally enjoyable. At 1:55am, when you still haven’t seen the group you wanted to see, you dozed off during the best shot of the day and you remember you have an early start, it won’t be fun. It’ll be annoying.

3. Keep in mind you’ll feel better about your own game

When the best players in the world are finding the unforgiving contours and 200+ bunkers at Erin Hills hard to deal with, as we expect them to, you’ll feel better about your own game.

Yes, we want to see incredible golf, but who among us hasn’t taken a bit of solace out of seeing a tour player chipping like he’s been taking lessons from your dad?

So, when the bunkers are swallowing every ball from the tee or undulations are making seasoned professionals break down, you won’t feel so bad the next time your own game fails you.

4. If you’re betting, bet wisely

Make sure you don’t go too wild with your betting. If you want to feel optimistic on Monday morning as the last few players approach the back nine, consider playing it safe.

Sitting in front of the TV with numerous cans of who-knows-what in the knowledge that your bet didn’t even make the cut won’t be fun.

Add to that the pain of knowing you’ve got a lengthy commute in six hours and you’ll wish you hadn’t opted for the player whose name you’re not even sure you’re pronouncing correctly.

5. Give yourself something to do during ad breaks