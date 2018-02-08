Hideto Tanihara was recently pictured with a 10 iron in his bag, here are some other unique gear choices from Tour Pros

8 Unique Tour Pro Gear Choices

We take a look at some of the more unusual equipment choices on Tour…

Hideto Tanihara – 10 iron

The Japanese player was pictured with a 10 iron in the bag during the World Super 6 Perth.

He uses Honma’s Tour World 737Vs irons and the Japanese company actually make a 10 iron as standard, so this is nothing out of the ordinary for those who know the brand. In some sets their 10 iron is as strong as 43 degrees whilst some of their other sets have a 46 degree 10 iron.

Sandy Lyle – Putter

The 1985 Open and 1988 Masters winner was using this huge ‘Black Swan’ putter back in 2013 at both the Masters and Open.

Matt Every – Putter

And sticking with ginormous putters, here’s what Matt Every was putting with in early 2012.

Lexi Thompson – Putter

Lexi Thompson also had a stint with a large putter in 2016.

