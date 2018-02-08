Hideto Tanihara was recently pictured with a 10 iron in his bag, here are some other unique gear choices from Tour Pros
8 Unique Tour Pro Gear Choices
We take a look at some of the more unusual equipment choices on Tour…
Hideto Tanihara – 10 iron
The Japanese player was pictured with a 10 iron in the bag during the World Super 6 Perth.
He uses Honma’s Tour World 737Vs irons and the Japanese company actually make a 10 iron as standard, so this is nothing out of the ordinary for those who know the brand. In some sets their 10 iron is as strong as 43 degrees whilst some of their other sets have a 46 degree 10 iron.
Sandy Lyle – Putter
The 1985 Open and 1988 Masters winner was using this huge ‘Black Swan’ putter back in 2013 at both the Masters and Open.
Matt Every – Putter
And sticking with ginormous putters, here’s what Matt Every was putting with in early 2012.
Lexi Thompson – Putter
Lexi Thompson also had a stint with a large putter in 2016.
Jaco Van Zyl – Putter
And moving on from massive putters to tiny ones, who can forget this Cleveland Smart Square Stubby putter used by Jaco Van Zyl at the 2017 Joburg Open? It was originally brought out in 2014 as a training tool.
Bryson DeChambeau – Side saddle putter
And the award for strangest on this list goes too…the Golfing Scientist. DeChambeau had a brief spell putting ‘Side saddle’ in early 2017 and used a very odd looking flat stick in doing so. After going back to orthodox putting, DeChambeau was quoted as saying, “It [was] a long conversation. But the USGA essentially doesn’t like me doing it.”
Kevin Chappell – Hybrid
Kevin Chappell was pictured by WRX with this Fourteen HI-877 hybrid in his bag last year. We’re not sure if he ever actually used it in play but it was certainly in his bag during one of the practice days.
Phil Mickelson – Two drivers
Here’s an image of Phil Mickelson’s bag during the 2006 BellSouth Classic which he won by 13 strokes! Lefty had two drivers in the bag, one for playing draws and one for playing fades. He’s also played a number of events, including majors, without using a driver.
