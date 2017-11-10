The world is continually evolving and golf is no different. Here are what we feel to be nine of golf’s greatest inventions over the last 120 or so years…

9 Of The Greatest Golf Inventions

Haskell balls

The Haskell ball, which arrived just before the turn of the century in the very late 1890s, marked a massive shift in golf ball design and performance. Bobby Jones described it as the most important development in golf. It introduced the golfing world to wound rubber balls with outer covers, a basic design that would last many decades until a synthetic resin called Surlyn came along in the 1960s and changed things again.

Steel shaft

The switch from hickory to steel shafts, a gradual process that began in the late 1890s, was at first beset by problems of weight, inconsistent performance, and non-acceptance by both golfers and the rule-makers for many years. Even when they did gain wider acceptance from the 1920s onwards, they were painted to look like hickory for several years. Steel shafts became the common choice from the 1930s onwards as production processes were refined and they were able to offer levels of consistency, performance and durability that hickory couldn’t rival.

Metal woods

Metal woods arrived in the 1970s courtesy of TaylorMade’s Gary Adams, but like steel shafts, it took some time for golfers to be convinced. Indeed, the earliest model was named the Pittsburgh Persimmon Metal in deference to the preferred choice of material in wooden clubs. Eventually physics won the day, with the performance advantages of a hollow metal design over a solid wooden one so significant that almost everyone made the switch over the following two decades.

Graphite shafts

Another shaft revolution that took a while for manufacturing capabilities to catch up with the theory. But once torque and durability issues had been resolved, this ultralight shaft material allowed greater scope to get more of the overall club weight where you most need it. Near-ubiquitous now in woods, but still less common in irons, especially among better players.

