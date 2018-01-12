Wanting to get your partner into the game? Here are some tips...

9 Stages To Getting Your Partner Into Golf

Looking to combine your two loves – golf and your partner?

Here are the 9 main stages to help you get your partner into the game

Let them walk round with you

This is the first step. As we know, golf is a tough sport so you need to show them the ropes and make them acclimatised to the environment. Either walk with them or take them in a buggy with you so they can watch you play. This is also a good time to show them the very basic etiquette like tending flags and raking bunkers.

Let them play

Now that they’ve seen the golf course and watched you hit a few shots, let them have a go at a putt here and there and perhaps even a few chips. At this point there shouldn’t be a great deal of coaching going on, perhaps a small tip or two, but just let them figure out and enjoy the sensation of hitting some chip shots and what rolling a putt towards the hole feels like.

Take them to a short game area

Whether that be a specific short game zone, golf course green if nobody is around or a local field that doesn’t specifically prohibit the odd golf shot here and there. Let them have a prolonged time practicing pitches, chips and putts. Golf should be learnt short game first to allow timing to develop. Perhaps show them a few basics like the proper way to grip the club.

Take them down the range

Now that they’re a bit more used to the game it’s time to take the next step. You don’t want to progress too far here so don’t encourage them go above much more than a 7 iron. Give them a few tips, stick to the very basics, and let them hit a few half and full wedge shots to get a feel of what it’s like to hit the ball. They might be a natural, but they probably won’t be, so don’t get too frustrated or be too expectant. Golf is hard.

Lessons

After maybe one, two or three range sessions and some short game time, it’s probably time for some proper tuition. Whether that be with a PGA pro or in a beginners group session, it will help massively for them to see someone with some true expertise as well as experience of teaching beginners. If they’re still going at this stage, you’re doing well.

