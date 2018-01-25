Twelve months is a long time for an amateur golfer. From optimism and success to crushing defeat and despondency, here’s what to expect in 2018
A Year In The Life Of A Golfer
January
It all starts with a simple resolution.
“I hereby pledge that I will hit at least 100 practice balls per week for the whole year!”
February
Sliced tee shots, duffed chips, three-putts – that was the old you.
A package of lessons will almost certainly banish your oldest golfing foes.
This time next year, you’ll have the technical prowess of Faldo in his prime!
March
A new swing needs new clothes.
Your confidence is high and your wardrobe needs to reflect that.
“Bring me the Rickie Fowler collection…”
April
A mystical concoction of Augusta National, late night sporting drama and red wine combine to send you into a golfing frenzy.
May
Time to put your hard work to the test. You sign yourself up for a spate of club competitions.
June
Vindication!
Your effort and optimism are rewarded with some early success.
A low round to start the year should help you kick on nicely. Life is good.
July
Without warning, your worst golf returns.
Whatever your emotional expression of choice – venomous rage or wallowing self-pity – it all comes pouring out.
August
A much-needed break provides perspective – “go easy on yourself, you’re not a tour pro after all” – and you soon readjust your golfing goals.
September
Once again, the driving range becomes an important fixture in your life.
Ball after ball dispatched into the distance – that should do the trick.
October
You’re shrewd enough to know that a multi-layered approach is key.
You dust off your Bob Rotella book in a bid to regain control of your mind.
November
Your new laid-back approach yields success, but you’re leaning heavily on your playing partner.
Still, there’s no ‘I’ in team.
December
Time to devise a new plan for a new year.
Now, where do we start…
