Twelve months is a long time for an amateur golfer. From optimism and success to crushing defeat and despondency, here’s what to expect in 2018

A Year In The Life Of A Golfer

Twelve months is a long time for an amateur golfer. From optimism and success to crushing defeat and despondency, here’s what to expect in 2018

January

It all starts with a simple resolution.

“I hereby pledge that I will hit at least 100 practice balls per week for the whole year!”

Related: How to play more golf in 2018

February

Sliced tee shots, duffed chips, three-putts – that was the old you.

A package of lessons will almost certainly banish your oldest golfing foes.

This time next year, you’ll have the technical prowess of Faldo in his prime!

March

A new swing needs new clothes.

Your confidence is high and your wardrobe needs to reflect that.

“Bring me the Rickie Fowler collection…”

April

A mystical concoction of Augusta National, late night sporting drama and red wine combine to send you into a golfing frenzy.

May

Time to put your hard work to the test. You sign yourself up for a spate of club competitions.

Related: 20 golf courses to play in 2018

June

Vindication!

Your effort and optimism are rewarded with some early success.

A low round to start the year should help you kick on nicely. Life is good.

July

Without warning, your worst golf returns.

Whatever your emotional expression of choice – venomous rage or wallowing self-pity – it all comes pouring out.

August

A much-needed break provides perspective – “go easy on yourself, you’re not a tour pro after all” – and you soon readjust your golfing goals.

Related: How to get your partner into golf

September

Once again, the driving range becomes an important fixture in your life.

Ball after ball dispatched into the distance – that should do the trick.

October

You’re shrewd enough to know that a multi-layered approach is key.

You dust off your Bob Rotella book in a bid to regain control of your mind.

November

Your new laid-back approach yields success, but you’re leaning heavily on your playing partner.

Still, there’s no ‘I’ in team.

December

Time to devise a new plan for a new year.

Now, where do we start…

Keep in touch with Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram