Jordan Spieth has already achieved more in his five year PGA Tour career than the majority of players achieve in a lifetime. By Matt Cradock
All 14 Of Jordan Spieth’s Career Wins
The 24 year old has 14 Professional wins Worldwide, including 11 PGA Tour victories and three majors.
This week marks the fifth anniversary of Spieth’s debut on the PGA Tour and what better way to celebrate it then to go through each Professional win of his career.
The American’s first victory came only a few months after securing his PGA Tour card.
At the John Deere Classic, Spieth shot a final round 65 to get himself into a three-man playoff, this also included a hole out from the greenside bunker on the 72nd hole.
The three-man playoff included Zach Johnson and David Hearn and was a closely-fought encounter.
Eventually Spieth claimed the victory with a par on the fifth extra hole. The win made Spieth the fourth youngest player to win on the PGA Tour and the first teenager to win for 82 years.
The second win of his career came at the end of 2014 in Australia. The Texan had been level with leaders Greg Chalmers and Brett Rumford after three rounds of play.
The fourth round however was all about Spieth, as he shot a course record -8 round of 63 to breeze to a six stroke victory.
The following week Spieth would claim yet another title in dominant fashion as he produced four amazing rounds of golf.
The American was in scintillating form as he set a new tournament record of -26, his four rounds were: 66,67,63 & 66.
The second PGA Tour victory for Spieth came at the Valspar Championship in Florida.
In an amazing duel between Ryder Cup team mate Patrick Reed and fellow American Sean O’Hair it was Spieth who came out on top on the third extra playoff hole.
The tournament was dubbed one of the best of the year due to its ever-changing leaderboard and incredible escapes and saves.
The second win of Spieth’s 2015 season came at the famous Augusta National Golf Club.
It was the first major win for the American and in the process he would smash several records along the way.
His first two rounds of 64 & 66 set the 36 hole scoring record. He would then break the 54 hole scoring record the next day and would end up equalling Tiger Woods’ overall record of -18.
Spieth also produced the most birdies during the Masters by making 28 and became the second-youngest person to win the Green Jacket.
The 21-year-old followed up his first major victory with yet another one at the 2015 US Open.
Spieth started the final round in a four way tie for the lead and after posting a -1 round of 69 he was leading in the clubhouse.
However, Dustin Johnson stuck his approach shot on the 18th to 12-feet for a possible eagle and it seemed the curtain was coming down on Spieth’s hope for another Major.
Amazingly though, Johnson would three putt and hand the trophy to his countryman. The win made Spieth only the sixth player ever to win the Masters and the US Open in the same year and the fourth-youngest player to win multiple majors.
Spieth claimed his second John Deere Classic in 2015 in yet another playoff, this time against American Tom Gillis.
The American had been questioned for playing the event as it was the Open Championship the following week and the a number of players were playing in Scotland as preparation.
However, Spieth would claim victory on the second playoff hole and help gain momentum going towards the third major of the year.
2015 Tour Championship & FedEx Cup
Spieth’s incredible 2015 season was wrapped up in fine style as the American claimed the Tour Championship and with it the FedEx Cup.
The 22-year-old needed a victory to claim the FedEx Cup title and he delivered, as he fired four rounds in the 60s to finish four clear of Danny Lee, Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson.
The five victories during the season saw Spieth sweep all the major awards for the season: PGA Player of the Year and PGA Tour Player of the Year, the Vardon Trophy, Byron Nelson Award for leading the tour in scoring average and Arnold Palmer Award for leading the tour’s money list.
2016 Hyundai Tournament of Champions
Spieth started 2016 in strong form once again; during the Tournament of Champions he would shoot a record score of -30.
He would win the event by eight strokes and also became just the second player in PGA Tour history to shoot -30 in a 72-hole event.
2016 Dean & DeLuca Invitational
Spieth claimed his first win at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational following his Masters collapse in April.
The American birdied six holes on the back nine to hold off fellow Countryman Harris English by three shots.
2016 Emirates Australian Open
This was the third win of the 2016 season for Spieth and it came in yet another playoff, this time against Australians Cameron Smith and Ashley Hall.
The American had shot a final round 69 to draw level with the leaders and a birdie on the first playoff hole was enough to win the tournament for the second time in three years.
In his 100th PGA Tour start he would claim yet another title, finishing at -19.
Coming into the final round he had a comfortable six shot lead and a final round of 70 helped cement the victory in convincing fashion.
With the win, Spieth became just the second man, along with Tiger Woods, to win nine times on the PGA Tour before the age of 24.
And he wouldn’t have to wait long to secure his 10th title in dramatic circumstances.
After a first round 63 he almost won wire-to-wire, finishing at -12 and tied with fellow countryman and close friend Daniel Berger.
At the first playoff hole Spieth would hole out from the greenside bunker to miraculously claim his 10th PGA Tour win of his career. The celebration with caddie Michael Greller was superb.
His third major win came at Royal Birkdale in once again an epic duel, this time with Matt Kuchar.
Having entered the final round with the outright lead he was soon trailing Kuchar, but a formidable run of birdie on the 14th, eagle on the 15th and birdies on 16 and 17 gave the 23-year-old a three stroke victory and the Claret Jug.
He therefore became only the second player in history to win three of golf’s four majors before his 24th birthday.
Spieth has also been apart of three President Cup teams claiming three out three wins and also two Ryder Cup teams winning once in 2016 and losing once in 2014.
