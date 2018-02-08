Jordan Spieth has already achieved more in his five year PGA Tour career than the majority of players achieve in a lifetime. By Matt Cradock

All 14 Of Jordan Spieth’s Career Wins

The 24 year old has 14 Professional wins Worldwide, including 11 PGA Tour victories and three majors.

This week marks the fifth anniversary of Spieth’s debut on the PGA Tour and what better way to celebrate it then to go through each Professional win of his career.

2013 John Deere Classic

The American’s first victory came only a few months after securing his PGA Tour card.

At the John Deere Classic, Spieth shot a final round 65 to get himself into a three-man playoff, this also included a hole out from the greenside bunker on the 72nd hole.

The three-man playoff included Zach Johnson and David Hearn and was a closely-fought encounter.

Eventually Spieth claimed the victory with a par on the fifth extra hole. The win made Spieth the fourth youngest player to win on the PGA Tour and the first teenager to win for 82 years.

2014 Emirates Australian Open

The second win of his career came at the end of 2014 in Australia. The Texan had been level with leaders Greg Chalmers and Brett Rumford after three rounds of play.

The fourth round however was all about Spieth, as he shot a course record -8 round of 63 to breeze to a six stroke victory.

2014 Hero World Challenge

The following week Spieth would claim yet another title in dominant fashion as he produced four amazing rounds of golf.

The American was in scintillating form as he set a new tournament record of -26, his four rounds were: 66,67,63 & 66.

2015 Valspar Championship

The second PGA Tour victory for Spieth came at the Valspar Championship in Florida.

In an amazing duel between Ryder Cup team mate Patrick Reed and fellow American Sean O’Hair it was Spieth who came out on top on the third extra playoff hole.

The tournament was dubbed one of the best of the year due to its ever-changing leaderboard and incredible escapes and saves.

2015 Masters

The second win of Spieth’s 2015 season came at the famous Augusta National Golf Club.

It was the first major win for the American and in the process he would smash several records along the way.

His first two rounds of 64 & 66 set the 36 hole scoring record. He would then break the 54 hole scoring record the next day and would end up equalling Tiger Woods’ overall record of -18.

Spieth also produced the most birdies during the Masters by making 28 and became the second-youngest person to win the Green Jacket.

2015 US Open

The 21-year-old followed up his first major victory with yet another one at the 2015 US Open.

Spieth started the final round in a four way tie for the lead and after posting a -1 round of 69 he was leading in the clubhouse.

However, Dustin Johnson stuck his approach shot on the 18th to 12-feet for a possible eagle and it seemed the curtain was coming down on Spieth’s hope for another Major.

Amazingly though, Johnson would three putt and hand the trophy to his countryman. The win made Spieth only the sixth player ever to win the Masters and the US Open in the same year and the fourth-youngest player to win multiple majors.

2015 John Deere Classic

Spieth claimed his second John Deere Classic in 2015 in yet another playoff, this time against American Tom Gillis.

The American had been questioned for playing the event as it was the Open Championship the following week and the a number of players were playing in Scotland as preparation.

However, Spieth would claim victory on the second playoff hole and help gain momentum going towards the third major of the year.

