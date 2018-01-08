After bulldozing his way to victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions we give you the round-up of all 17 of Dustin Johnson's PGA Tour wins to date. By Will Trinkwon

All 17 Of Dustin Johnson’s PGA Tour Wins

With his runaway victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday, Dustin Johnson consolidated his position as the reigning world number 1 by bagging his 17th – yes, 17th – win on the PGA Tour.

With that number of wins it can be hard to keep track of them all, so here’s a round-up all them up for you.

Read on for the full low-down of all DJ’s PGA Tour victories of his career.

1. The Turning Stone Resort Championship (2008)

This once popular stop has since been dropped from the PGA Tour, but it was still kicking around when a fresh-faced DJ fended off a charging Robert Allenby to cap off his rookie season with his first ever PGA Tour victory.

2. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am (2009)

Pebble Beach proved a happy hunting ground for Johnson in 2009, when he won a shortened 54-hole Pro-Am by four shots over Mike Weir to register the 2nd PGA Tour win of his career.

3. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am (2010)

Johnson defended his 2009 title in inspiring fashion, making a pressure-packed birdie on 18 to pip former world number one David Duval by a single shot.

4. BMW Championship (2010)

Johnson’s 4th win on the PGA Tour came at Cog Hill. He’d just frittered away major opportunities in the US Open and the USPGA so this end-of-season victory was massive.

5. The Barclays (now The Northern Trust)

Like the AT&T Pro-Am in 2009, The Barclays was competed over just 54 holes due to severe weather conditions. Not that this seemed to faze Johnson though, who triumphed over Matt Kuchar by two to chalk up PGA Tour win number five.

6. Fed-Ex St. Jude Classic (2012)

Memphis may be known as a hotspot for Blues, but the big-hitting Johnson was feeling anything but down after he stormed to his 6th PGA Tour win at TPC Southwind.

7. Hyundai Tournament of Champions (2013)

DJ started the 2013 season as he would mean to go on, winning the Tournament of Champions by four strokes over the defending champion Steve Stricker.

8. WGC HSBC-Champions (2013)

The first of the big man’s five WGC titles was claimed in 2013 at the famous Sheshan Golf Club in Shanghai. Toppling another defending champion – this time Ian Poulter – DJ would win the tournament comfortably by three.

9. WGC-Cadillac Championship (2015)

Doral’s ‘Blue Monster’ held no fear for DJ who went 9-under for four rounds to win his 2nd WGC championship.

10. US Open (2016)

2016 saw what was undoubtedly the most important victory of DJ’s career when he won the US Open at Oakmont. The win was not without controversy, however, due to a post-round one stroke penalty after his ball moved when he went to address it on the 5th green. Fortunately, even with the added shot, Johnson played well enough to win by a wide margin.

11. WGC-Bridgestone Invitational (2016)

Buoyed up by his first major victory, DJ added another WGC championship to his resume when he fired back-to-back 66s over the weekend at Firestone Country Club to win by a shot over Scott Piercy. The win was the 3rd WGC success of his career.

12. BMW Championship (2016)

Another double-victory for Dustin, who had previously won the championship in 2010. In 2016 he was in imperious form, finishing on a ludicrously deep 23-under-par to take the trophy.

13. Genesis Open (2017)

Johnson hit form at the Genesis Open, winning to rise to the coveted number 1 spot in the Official World Golf Rankings. He’s still up there now and has held onto the top spot for almost a year.

14. WGC-Mexico Championship (2017)

Another monster victory for the world number 1 and another WGC to add to his ever-growing collection, this time in Mexico City.

15. WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (2017)

With this win, DJ not only proved himself as equally lethal a match-player as he is in stroke-play, but he also became the first golfer to win all four of the World Golf Championship events. Impressive stuff.

16. The Northern Trust (2017)

Jordan Speith was three clear of Dustin at the start of the final round but the Texan golden boy stumbled, allowing DJ to catch him on 18. With a birdie on the first play-off hole Johnson walked away with the title and a valuable psychological edge on his younger rival.

17. Sentry Tournament of Champions (2018)

A near-ace on the 433 yard par 4 12th hole was the highlight as DJ powered his way to victory in his first PGA Tour event of the 2018 season. Don’t be surprised if he adds to this across the rest of the year.

How many more PGA Tour wins will Dustin notch up in 2018? Let us know your thoughts on any of Golf Monthly’s social media channels.

