All Tiger Woods’ Eight Victories at Torrey Pines

Torrey Pines has been a happy-hunting ground for Tiger Woods over his career. We give you the low-down on all eight of the PGA-tour legend's W's on the Californian track.

It’s no secret that Tiger Woods has dominated Torrey Pines like few other golf courses, winning there on a record-breaking eight (yes, eight) separate occasions across his career.

But would you be able to name every one of the tournaments which Tiger romped to victory in to notch up those W’s?

In anticipation of his return to the course in the Farmers Insurance Open later this month, we round up the trophies that the big cat has hoisted at Torrey Pines over the years.

1. Buick Invitational (1999)

Tiger’s first Torrey Pines triumph was a vintage display. Having just limped through the cut, Woods was looking unlikely to contend on the weekend. However, a Saturday course record 62 soon had the commentators changing their tune and when the American stuffed a 176-yard 9-iron to within a few metres of the cup on the 18th on Sunday, and then duly drained the eagle putt to win by two shots, nobody would ever be counting out Eldrick again.

2. Buick Invitational (2003)

For neither the first nor the last time in his career, Woods entered the 2003 Buick Invitational working off a leg injury. A delicate left knee might well have proved a stymie to most players, but Tiger seemed to feed on his infirmity as fuel. Back-to-back 68s over the weekend saw him triumph over his closest challenger Carl Pettersson by four shots.

Related: 5 reasons why Tiger Woods will win in 2018

3. Buick Invitational (2005)

With this victory Woods tied Phil Mickelson’s record for the most Buick Invitational tournament wins, capping off the 3rd time the big cat has come top in the competition. It was a consummate performance, as Tiger barely made a bogey all-week enroute to comfortable three shot win over Tom Lehman, Luke Donald and Charles Howell III.

4. Buick Invitational (2006)

Tiger’s record-breaking fourth Buick victory was a scrappier affair than his previous ones. Battling a misbehaving big stick and a cold putter, the 79-time PGA Tour winner needed to birdie Torrey’s treacherous par-5 18th in order to battle his way into a play-off with Jose Maria Olazabal and Nathan Green. He duly delivered. And when Olazabal blinked in the play-off, tweaking a short putt on the 2nd, the title and a footnote in the history books belonged to Tiger.

Related: Tiger Woods announces early 2018 schedule

5. Buick Invitational (2007)

Woods started the final round of the 2007 Buick Invitational two shots back of the overnight leader Brandt Snedeker. After a slow start through the first seven holes, Tiger caught fire, bagging a scintillating birdie two on the difficult par-3 8th and then eagling the 9th to top the leaderboard for the first time in the tournament. It was a lead he would never relinquish as, unfazed by a late charge from Charles Howell III, Woods’ closed out with a cluster of birdies in order to register his fifth career victory at Torrey Pines.

6. Buick Invitational (2008)

The 2008 Buick Invitational was a watershed tournament for TW. Playing some of the best golf of his career, an imperious Tiger swept past a stumbling Troy Matterson, posting a record-breaking 19-under par total and triumphing over his nearest opponent by an equally unprecedented eight strokes. The victory meant that Woods had also now won four Buick Invitationals in a row, another – yep, you guessed it – world record.

Related: Tiger Woods: what’s in the bag?

7. US Open (2008)

Tiger claimed his 14th major when he canned possibly the most pressure-packed putt of all time to force a play-off and then outlasted Rocco Mediate over 18 holes the next day. Oh, and he did that all with only one leg. Unbelievable.

8. Farmers Insurance Open (2013)

Off the back of a solid, but not-quite-spectacular, 2012 season in which he won three times but lost out on the title of the Player of the Year to Rory McIlroy, Tiger had something to prove in 2013. And prove something he swiftly did, as he absolutely dominated the season-opening Farmers Insurance Open. Woods posted an impressive 14-under four-round total, blazing away from the 2nd-place finishers by a country mile. Golf’s young pretenders were shaking in their boots. Tiger Woods was back.

Tiger’s 2013 masterclass concludes this list of all eight of his Torrey Pines victories.

Will the big cat bag another in 2018?

Tell us your opinion on any of Golf Monthly’s social media channels