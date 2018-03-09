Spectators are now constantly seen filming on their smartphones during PGA Tour events, is that allowed?

Are Fans Allowed Mobile Phones On The PGA Tour?

Tiger Woods’ comeback has created an awful lot of media coverage and in most images you see of him there are dozens of fans filming on their smartphones.

But are you allowed to film on your smartphone during a PGA Tour event?

The answer is yes.

The PGA Tour actually brought in a new policy last year, after previously only allowing spectators to use their phones for calls in designated areas, with a strict policy of no photography.

But in August 2017 the Tour announced a new mobile phone policy where fans were allowed to take images and videos of the action.

Bubba Watson complained about phones on the European Tour in 2011 when he played in the French Open, although he will have surely gotten used to them in the USA now.

At the time he said, “It’s not a normal tournament. There’s cameras, there’s phones, there’s everything.

“Every tee says ‘no phones, no video cameras’ and on every tee there’s hundreds,” Watson said.

What is the PGA Tour’s policy on mobile phones?

• Devices must be on silent at all times; flash may not be used.

• Devices may be used to capture video, audio and photos (content) in all areas throughout tournament week.

• Content may be used for personal purposes (e.g., personal social media); no commercial use.

• No live streaming or real-time coverage (e.g., no shot-by-shot coverage).

• Data use (e.g., texting) is permitted in all areas throughout tournament week.

• Phone calls are allowed only in designated areas.

• Please be respectful of play and do not interfere with players, caddies or media.

• All posted signage and instructions from tournament staff must be observed.

• Failure to comply with this policy may result in the revocation of your ticket.

What is the European Tour’s policy on mobile phones?

The European Tour also brought in a new mobile phone policy last year, allowing fans to take pictures and videos and encouraging them to share those on social media.

The new policy was trialled at the Irish and Scottish Opens and was formally brought in at the Made in Denmark tournament in August.

Whilst both the PGA and European Tours now allow fans to use their phones whilst spectating, that still isn’t the case at Augusta National for the Masters where there is a strict no-phones policy.

