Joining fees used to be common. Now only a minority of golf clubs charge them. But is this move good for golf's future health?

Are Golf Club Joining Fees Good For The Game?

Abolishing membership joining fees at clubs has been contentious. Joining fees used to be extremely common – in 2006 over two-thirds of clubs in England charged them. Now only a minority of clubs do.

Even some of those clubs which still theoretically charge a joining fee are happy to waive it in certain circumstances or during periods of membership promotions.

A joining fee is a one-off payment made by a golfer to join a golf club, paid to the club. It is distinct from the annual subscription, which is an annual fee paid to be a member of the golf club for that particular 12-month period.

Thus an annual membership subscription has to be paid in addition to the joining fee by new members.

Each golf club has its own fee structures, but a joining fee is often roughly around the cost of an annual subscription.

However in some cases the joining fee can be a multiple of the annual sub; in other cases merely a sizeable fraction of it.

Many of the existing members, who have had to pay a joining fee to join, resent newcomers being able to join without paying them.

