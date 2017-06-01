The King's will has been called and his two daughters will split the lion's share of $875m

Arnold Palmer Leaves $875m Estate

Arnold Palmer’s will has been received by the Orange County State Circuit Court in Orlando and it is worth a staggering $875m.

Palmer, known as ‘The King’, sadly passed away on 25th September 2016 at the age of 87.

The majority of his estate will be split between his two daughters Peggy and Amy.

According to WESH 2 News, $10m will go to the Arnie’s Army Charitable Foundation.

The foundation was set up to provide financial support to ‘institutions and organisations that help children, youth, families, the environment and the communities.’

That includes hospitals, with his Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and the Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies, named after his late first wife, both in Orlando, Florida.

According to Forbes Magazine, the assets left behind by The King include multiple golf courses, properties and merchandise licensing.

They also estimate his lifetime earnings to be $1.3 billion.

Palmer’s widow Kathleen will receive $10m, $5m will be set aside for creditors and eight of his employees will all receive $25,000.