How To Become A PGA Professional

There are two routes in the UK to becoming a PGA Professional.

They might loosely be termed the vocational and the academic.

Very loosely – for both routes involve work placements and academic study; it is just the ratios are different.

The more academic route is by studying a three-year degree course at Birmingham University in Applied Golf Management Studies.

This course is designed not only for future club golf pros but also for those intending entering golf club management or other jobs in the industry.

It is the only degree in the world that offers the chance to gain PGA status on completion so long other criteria for PGA membership has also been met.

Application for a place on this degree course is via the usual UCAS procedure, just as for any other degree in the country.

The degree course is heavily oversubscribed. Those with International Baccalaureate Diploma are required to have at least 34-35 points and offers based on A levels grades are generally AAB or ABB, with at least two of the following at A2 level (or equivalent) required: PE or Sports Studies/Science; Business Studies or Economics; Design and Technology or Mathematics; a science.

GCSEs at at least grade C in English, Mathematics and a science are also required.

Applicants also need to have a golf handicap of 4.4 or better for men and 6.4 or better for women.

Part of the course includes three placements working for PGA professionals in the golf industry.

