Want to be able to hone your game in the comfort of your own back garden? Here are some incredible back garden golf setups...

Best Back Garden Golf Setups

When it comes to backgarden golf setups, Dave Pelz is king. The short-game guru has a paradise of a back garden. He has a replica of TPC Sawgrass’ 17th, Pebble Beach’s 14th and 17th, and Augusta’s 12th.

Pelz isn’t the only man to have a replica of TPC Sawgrass’ 17th. Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has his own version…

Here’s Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Island, Florida home. He has four greens, all fitted with sub-air systems, with different styles of bunkers, contouring and grass.

This is reportedly the back garden of commentator Peter Kostis. Just look at that revetted bunker…

And how about Mark Wahlberg’s back garden? Insane.

We like this one. Let the kids play on the trampoline whilst Dad hones his putting stroke.

