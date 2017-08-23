There are plenty of great golf apps you can download onto your smartphone to enhance your game. By Ellen McLaughlin

Best Golf Apps For iPhone

Want to know about the best golf apps around? Well look know further!

Below are all the latest apps to improve your game.

From V1 Golf where you can analyse your swing to the popular Shot Tracer App, these cover everything you need to know.

Happy Clicking!

Shot Tracer

Cost: £6.99

The app that allows you to track your ball flight just like you see on the TV.

The company say it’s the the ‘fastest growing sports app in 20 countries around the world’, and Greg Norman recently became an investor.

Features include a fully automatic tracker on your ball, swing comparison and a new distance pop-up feature.

It provides total distance information once the ball has landed, and tracer reaches the landing spot.

Motocaddy GPS App

Motocaddy’s free GPS app has over 40,000 courses loaded in and gives precise GPS yardages to the front, middle and back of greens.

It has an extensive list of features which includes overhead course maps which includes yardages and shot measurements.

Golfers can also use a Shot Planning option that enables you to see distances at any target.

The local course search allows players to select their chosen course and move between holes with real ease.

PGA Tour

Cost: Free

The official PGA Tour app, provides schedules, live leaderboard, video highlights from tournaments and player stats.

If you’re unfamiliar with a certain course, the app offers a course profile with images of each given hole.

You can swipe through the round and select any individual hole from the course.

Finally, you can keep a tab on your favourite player by accessing their scorecard from any of the rounds.

Expert Golf Guide

Cost £9.99

This app will provide you with everything you need to know, for before and after your round of golf!

It provides a golf guide that independently ranks courses entirely on customer ratings.

It has golf rules and tips available in 20 different languages, and a GPS caddie with features including range finder and distance measuring.

Finally, a scorecard and stableford calculator.

V1 Golf

Cost: Free

With V1 you can capture, compare and improve your golf swing!

You can record and analyse your swing by comparing it side-by side with a model professional swing.

You can also use to app to send your swing to a PGA professional.

In return, they will send you a swing too and provide analysis on ways you can improve.

It also includes drawing tools, playback option and game improvement drills.

Rules Of Golf, The R&A

Cost: Free

The official R&A app provides an official interpretation of the Rules of Golf from the game’s ruling body.

It offers clear answers to many practical problems you can encounter whilst out on the course.

This free app includes everything from what happens when two balls are lost in a lateral water hazard or if your opponent has played your ball by mistake.

It has the new and revised rules for 2016-2017.

GameBook

Cost: Free

Golf’s GameBook provides a digital scorecard which makes live scoring enjoyable and sociable.

It does all the maths for you and collects your personal golfing stats.

Another feature of the app is that you can share your memorable moments from the course with your own golfing community.

It has an international user base in over 100 countries.

Finally, it has a golf course database where it measures distances, helps you plan your next shot and measures your best drives.

There isn’t an 18-hole golf course it doesn’t cover.

Nike+

Cost: Free

This free app provides you workouts anytime, anywhere!

The Nike+ app provides 130 free workouts. It designs a training structure and regime, that suits you.

It has inspired workouts from Rory Mcllroy to Cristiano Ronaldo!

You can also enter and record all of your activities, so you can keep a track of your fitness progress.

