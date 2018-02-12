Our readers have taken a stunning selection of golf course images so far this year, check out some of the best...By Adam Stephens
Best Golf Monthly Reader Pictures 2018
Last week, we asked our Facebook and Twitter audiences for their best golf images of 2018 so far.
And we got some stunning replies…
Take a look at some of the best ones below.
Best Golf Monthly Reader Pictures 2018:
Gary Dunt, Stapleford Park Golf Club, Leicestershire:
Eamon Kenny Co Longford GC, Ireland
Craig Hinshelwood, Preswick St.Nics 16th
David Field, Isle of Purbeck 6th
Richard McEvoy, Lake Karrinyup Australia
William Lumsden, St Andrews Old Course
Gary O’Sullivan, Old Head Golf Links, Co Cork Ireland
Stuart Collier, Scottsdale
Gareth Williams, Ogbourne Downs
Graeme Cryer, Rowany Golf Club
Alan Holbrook, 7th hole Murcar Links
Danny Heard, Aphrodite Hills
Mick Correll, 18 tee at White Horse Kingston
Blair Shearer, Dunbar Golf Club
Georgie Bingham, The Renaissance Golf Club
Umar Jaan, Royal Spring Golf Course Kashmir
David Laverty, Castlerock
Anne Sharp, Vale de Lobo, Portugal
Graeme Robert, Swinley Forest GC
David Warde, St Andrews
Julian Caldicott, Bamburgh GC, Northumberland
Martin Ball, Eaglescliffe Golf Club
Daniel Crow, Toothill GC
Tim Duerr, The Berkshire GC Blue Course
Thanks to our readers for sending images in.
Have you taken any good golf pics in 2018? Send them in to us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram