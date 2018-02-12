Our readers have taken a stunning selection of golf course images so far this year, check out some of the best...By Adam Stephens

Best Golf Monthly Reader Pictures 2018

Last week, we asked our Facebook and Twitter audiences for their best golf images of 2018 so far.

And we got some stunning replies…

Take a look at some of the best ones below.

Best Golf Monthly Reader Pictures 2018:

Gary Dunt, Stapleford Park Golf Club, Leicestershire:

Eamon Kenny Co Longford GC, Ireland

Craig Hinshelwood, Preswick St.Nics 16th

David Field, Isle of Purbeck 6th

Richard McEvoy, Lake Karrinyup Australia

William Lumsden, St Andrews Old Course

Gary O’Sullivan, Old Head Golf Links, Co Cork Ireland

Stuart Collier, Scottsdale

Gareth Williams, Ogbourne Downs

More images below…