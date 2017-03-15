Take a look at some of the best Golf Monthly Reader's Swings, in no particular order...

The Best Golf Monthly Reader’s Swings – March

Every day we like to post your swings to the Golf Monthly magazine Facebook page.

Would you like to see yours or a relatives swing featured on our Facebook page? Email it to: elliott.heath@freelance.timeinc.com

Juju Petersen – 10 years old – San Diego

Juju averages 230 yards with her drives, check out her swing…

Ronan Mc Crory – 15 years old – Northern Ireland

What a lovely swing Ronan has. The next Rory McIlroy?

William Fardell – 6 handicap – Market Harborough

Harry Patersen – 13 years old – handicap 14.6

Jaden Rei Soon – 6 years old – Los Angeles

Golf wonderkid Jaden currently plays on the U.S. Kids tour. He has won two local LA tours and is a three-time regional champion. Watch out for him in the future!

George Cannon – 9 years old – Glasgow

The excellent swing of George from Glasgow, he is definitely one to keep an eye on. Just work on your short game lad because that swing will take you far…

Christian Pardue – 11 years old – Memphis, Tenessee