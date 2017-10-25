This year's pre WGC-HSBC Champions promo images were brilliant, here are the best from down the years...
The Best Pre WGC-HSBC Champions Tuesday Photocalls
It’s the final World Golf Championship of the year and that means we get to see some more brilliant images from the pre-tournament photocall.
This year’ defending champion Hideki Matsuyama was the focus along with world number one Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson and home-favourite Haotong Li.
The photocall involved the players hitting shots off of a helipad against the stunning night-time Shanghai skyline, as well as hanging by wires suspended in mid-air.
Hideki defends the trophy…literally:
The world number one and three hit towards the stunning Shanghai skyline:
Henrik Stenson enjoyed himself:
Here are some of our favourites from down the years…
Stenson, Fowler, Spieth and Bubba play the drums in 2015:
Justin Rose, Bubba Watson, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott and Martin Kaymer dress up and hold some Chinese lanterns in 2014:
Dufner, Rose, Poults, Mickelson and McIlroy in capes holding staffs in 2013:
Defending champion Poulter keeps his trophy safe…
Lee Westwood, Adam Scott, Francesco Molinari, Keegan Bradley and Rory McIlroy pose with a traditional Chinese dragon in 2011:
Before dancing with it…
Tiger Woods and Lee Westwood lock swords in 2010:
Mickelson, Woods, Westwood and Kaymer receive a Tai Chi lesson with swords:
YE Yang, Mickelson, Woods and Garcia swing in front of the Huangpu River in 2009:
Woods and Mickelson play a game of Chinese Chess in 2009…
