This year's pre WGC-HSBC Champions promo images were brilliant, here are the best from down the years...

The Best Pre WGC-HSBC Champions Tuesday Photocalls

It’s the final World Golf Championship of the year and that means we get to see some more brilliant images from the pre-tournament photocall.

This year’ defending champion Hideki Matsuyama was the focus along with world number one Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson and home-favourite Haotong Li.

The photocall involved the players hitting shots off of a helipad against the stunning night-time Shanghai skyline, as well as hanging by wires suspended in mid-air.

Hideki defends the trophy…literally:

The world number one and three hit towards the stunning Shanghai skyline:

Henrik Stenson enjoyed himself:

Here are some of our favourites from down the years…

Stenson, Fowler, Spieth and Bubba play the drums in 2015:

Justin Rose, Bubba Watson, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott and Martin Kaymer dress up and hold some Chinese lanterns in 2014:

Continues below