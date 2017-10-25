The Best Pre WGC-HSBC Champions Tuesday Photocalls

Elliott Heath

This year's pre WGC-HSBC Champions promo images were brilliant, here are the best from down the years...

It’s the final World Golf Championship of the year and that means we get to see some more brilliant images from the pre-tournament photocall.

This year’ defending champion Hideki Matsuyama was the focus along with world number one Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson and home-favourite Haotong Li.

The photocall involved the players hitting shots off of a helipad against the stunning night-time Shanghai skyline, as well as hanging by wires suspended in mid-air.

Hideki defends the trophy…literally:

The world number one and three hit towards the stunning Shanghai skyline:

(Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Henrik Stenson enjoyed himself:

Here are some of our favourites from down the years…

Stenson, Fowler, Spieth and Bubba play the drums in 2015:

(Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Justin Rose, Bubba Watson, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott and Martin Kaymer dress up and hold some Chinese lanterns in 2014:

(JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)

Scott with some Chinese dancers ( JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)

Dufner, Rose, Poults, Mickelson and McIlroy in capes holding staffs in 2013:

(Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Defending champion Poulter keeps his trophy safe…

(Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Lee Westwood, Adam Scott, Francesco Molinari, Keegan Bradley and Rory McIlroy pose with a traditional Chinese dragon in 2011:

(Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Before dancing with it…

(Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods and Lee Westwood lock swords in 2010:

(Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Mickelson, Woods, Westwood and Kaymer receive a Tai Chi lesson with swords:

(Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

YE Yang, Mickelson, Woods and Garcia swing in front of the Huangpu River in 2009:

(Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Woods and Mickelson play a game of Chinese Chess in 2009…

(Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

