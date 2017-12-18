Sam Tremlett takes a look at the players with the best scoring average on the PGA Tour in 2017

Who Had The Best Scoring Average On The PGA Tour In 2017?

1) Jordan Spieth

He is the second best player in the world and had three wins in the 2017 season including The Open Championship. Did you really expect this man not to be on this list?? The other two tournament wins came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Travellers Championship where he holed a spectacular bunker shot to win in a sudden death playoff. A sublime scoring average of 68.846 lead the PGA Tour in 2017 to no ones surprise.

2) Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler is a golfer who can put together monumental rounds of golf to score unbelievably low. Just look at his 61 he shot to win the Hero World Challenge for example. The 2017 season was no different as he put together a scoring average of 69.083 to win the Honda Classic, and compile ten top-10’s from 21 events. Time will tell if he can put all of his game together to finally win a Major in 2018.

3) Justin Thomas

Thomas had one of the finest seasons ever on the PGA Tour, winning five times including a USPGA Championship victory at Quail Hollow in North Carolina. His scoring average of 69.359 was one of the best on Tour, no doubt helped by rounds like his 59 he had at the Sony Open.

4) Marc Leishman

Leishman had a fine year in 2017 with two victories in big events. His first came in March at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and his second came at the BMW Championship with a score of 23-under-par. His average came to 69.468 over 94 rounds of golf.

5) Paul Casey

Casey was only just behind Leishman here, their stats are astoundingly close. Casey played 94 rounds, the same as the Aussie, but his average was 69.469. In terms of total strokes, Leishman had 6,269, and Casey had 6,270! Casey however did not win in 2017 but did have a strong performance at the Masters, coming 6th.

6) Rory McIlroy

Despite an injury-plagued season, McIlroy still proved he is one of the best players in the world and can still score. His average of 69.529 over 51 rounds of golf proves that, along with his fourth place finishes at the WGC-HSBC Champions, Arnold Palmer Invitational, and Open Championship tournaments.

7) Dustin Johnson



World number one Dustin Johnson, despite not having a great season in the Majors, had four wins on the PGA Tour in 2017. His average of 69.549 helped him win at the Genesis Open, The Northern Trust, WGC-Mexico Championship, and the WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay.

8) Jon Rahm

Spaniard Rahm has sky-rocketed up the world rankings in 2017 to as high as fifth. He won once on the PGA Tour at the Farmers Insurance Open, and twice on the European Tour at the Irish Open and the DP World Tour Championship. His scoring average of 69.561 on the PGA Tour was enough to place him in the top-10, lets see if he can keep it going into 2018.

9) Sergio Garcia

2017 was a year like no other for Sergio, primarily because of his Masters victory at the 74th time of asking in a Major Championship. His scoring average of 69.596 over 2017 did not get him any other wins on the PGA Tour but he did win twice on the European Tour at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters and the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

10) Hideki Matsuyama

Sneaking into the top-10 is Hideki Matsuyama with a scoring average of 69.624. A three-time winner on the PGA Tour in 2017, Matsuyama has proven time and again he can score with the best in the game, climbing as high as fourth in the world golf rankings.

For more content written by Sam Tremlett please visit his blog tremlettonsport

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.